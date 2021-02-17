Charlottesville, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine flying from coast to coast in less than an hour. Such speedy travel could become a reality with hypersonic flight — five times or more faster than the speed of sound.

To inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists who will create hypersonic technologies of the future, a group of universities has launched the Need for Speed Hypersonic Video Contest for U.S. high school and college students.

Students are invited to use their creativity to create two-minute videos answering these questions:

High school student category: How do you think hypersonic flight could help humanity in the future?

College undergraduate student category: What is one big challenge preventing hypersonic flight from becoming an everyday reality, and how could you envision solving it?

First prize in each category will win $1,000. Second place in each category will earn $450, third-place videos will get $200, and peoples' choice award-winners will receive $100.

The final contest deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on March 21, 2021. The first 25 entries in each category (high school and college) will earn a $25 Amazon gift card for early-bird entries received by 11:59 p.m. EST on March 7, 2021. Enter here.

The contest is organized by the University of Virginia School of Engineering on behalf of a coalition of universities - UVA, University of Tennessee Space Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology, Ohio State University, Florida A&M University - Florida State University College of Engineering, Purdue University and Missouri University of Science and Technology. The program is supported through funding from the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office and Naval Service Warfare Center, Crane Division, within the U.S. Department of Defense.

Learn more about the contest and how to enter here: https://engineering.virginia.edu/need-speed-hypersonic-video-contest

Go to the entry form: https://virginia.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b4ntjt8bqaMqjvT

About UVA Engineering: As part of the top-ranked, comprehensive University of Virginia, UVA Engineering is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected engineering schools. Our mission is to make the world a better place by creating and disseminating knowledge and by preparing future engineering leaders. Outstanding students and faculty from around the world choose UVA Engineering because of our growing and internationally recognized education and research programs. UVA is the No. 1 public engineering school in the country for the percentage of women graduates, among schools with at least 75 degree earners; the No. 1 public engineering school in the United States for the four-year graduation rate of undergraduate students; and the top engineering school in the country for the rate of Ph.D. enrollment growth since 2015. Learn more at engineering.virginia.edu.

