Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Jennifer Short has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigations group. Jennifer represents government contractors, healthcare providers, and others in highly regulated industries that are susceptible to government investigations and enforcement actions. Jennifer joins Blank Rome from the litigation boutique KaiserDillon PLLC. Prior to that role, Jennifer was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia where she spent eight years on the Affirmative Civil Enforcement team, prosecuting civil False Claims Act cases.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “With more than 20 years of federal court litigation experience in the public and private sectors, Jennifer understands how regulators, lawyers, and executives make decisions about complex investigations. And, she can deliver litigation and risk-management strategies that align with clients’ business goals. She is a talented and experienced litigator, and a terrific addition to our firm.”

Jennifer helps companies and individuals identify, mitigate, and avoid legal risks in-line with key business needs and objectives. From her years with the Department of Justice, Jennifer has a deep understanding of the often complex and sometimes nuanced circumstance that can lead to disputes under the civil False Claims Act, one of the federal government's most powerful enforcement tools. Jennifer has the rare distinction of having tried False Claims Act cases on behalf of the United States and for the defense. Before her public service, Jennifer was a partner in Holland & Knight’s litigation, white collar criminal defense, and compliance practices, where she worked with clients to navigate both the direct and collateral consequences of government investigations and commercial disputes.

At Blank Rome, Jennifer will collaborate with the firm’s government contracts practice and its experienced white collar litigators. In addition, she will focus on bringing her experience in healthcare fraud matters to private equity firms investing in healthcare companies, guiding them through the added layers of due diligence and operations integration required in such a highly regulated industry.

“The return to intensive administrative oversight of the business community, coupled with trillions of dollars in government stimulus, create a perfect storm of government investigations and whistleblower allegations,” said Gregory F. Linsin, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s White Collar Defense & Investigations group. “Similarly, the increasing pace of healthcare M&A is also expected to draw scrutiny. Our leading government contracts, investigations, and corporate practices expect a rise in government investigations across the board, and Jennifer’s experience will further enhance our firm’s strength in these areas as we tackle the uptick in demand for compliance counseling, risk management, and litigation. She will be a strong addition to our white collar practice, and a great colleague to work with in our Washington, D.C., office.”

“Blank Rome is an exceptional law firm, but what most impresses me is the energy and enthusiasm of the firm’s management and practice group leaders, along with the remarkable attorneys in D.C. and across the firm,” said Short. “They are such an impressive, talented group of professionals who are passionate about what they do, dedicated to their clients, and devoted to doing their absolute best to build a truly great law firm.”

Jennifer earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her A.B. from Duke University.

