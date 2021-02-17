New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Mixers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957084/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $708.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Industrial Mixers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$708.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$733.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Pharmaceuticals Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Pharmaceuticals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$356.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$468.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$489.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chemineer

Ekato Holding GmbH

JBW Systems, Inc.

MERSEN SA

Mixer Direct

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

Silverson Machines, Inc.

SPX Flow, Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

Xylem, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957084/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Mixer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Mixers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Mixers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Chemicals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Chemicals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Mixer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Industrial Mixers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Industrial Mixers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Industrial Mixers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Industrial Mixers Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Mixer Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Industrial Mixers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial Mixers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Industrial Mixers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Industrial Mixers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Industrial Mixers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Industrial Mixers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Industrial Mixers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Industrial Mixers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Mixers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Industrial Mixers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Industrial Mixers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Industrial Mixers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Industrial Mixers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Mixers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Industrial Mixers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial Mixers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Industrial Mixers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Industrial Mixers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Industrial Mixers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Industrial Mixers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Industrial Mixers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Industrial Mixers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Industrial Mixers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Mixers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Industrial Mixers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Industrial Mixers Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Industrial Mixers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Industrial Mixers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Industrial Mixers Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Industrial Mixers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Industrial Mixers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Industrial Mixers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Industrial Mixers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Industrial Mixers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Mixers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Industrial Mixers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Industrial Mixers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Industrial Mixers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Industrial Mixers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Industrial Mixers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Industrial Mixers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Industrial Mixers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Industrial Mixers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Industrial Mixers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Industrial Mixers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Industrial Mixers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957084/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001