SVI's technology can remotely detect heart and breathing rate, eye movement and speech, which can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition or intent.

SVI's technology can remotely detect heart and breathing rate, eye movement and speech, which can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition or intent.

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI), a leader in facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology, has begun the development of a portable system that can identify individuals and threats at long distances using its patented eye-safe laser technology to detect biometric signatures that include breathing, heartrate and gait.



The initiation of this development process follows the United States Patent and Trademark Office granting SVI patent no. 9872,639 covering key aspects of this uniquely capable technology. The patent is one of more than 100 worldwide patents and patents pending issued to SVI covering its field-proven and uniquely capable technology. The development of this highly valuable IP that now comprises 26 patent families has been the result of more than $100 million invested in R&D over the last 11 years.

The exceptional resolution and high fidelity of SVI’s dual chirp 4D FMCW LiDAR, which is currently in use by the company’s commercial entry system, CES-S400™, has the proven ability to make highly accurate, instantaneous sub-millimeter measurements of a person or objects range and velocity.

The CES-S400 is considered to be the world’s longest-range commercial biometric identification system, capturing 2D, 3D and 4D facial data to identify targets at standoff distances at unprecedented tactical ranges. This core technology has also been licensed by U.S. government intelligence agencies for use in acoustics surveillance, such as for covert, standoff voice detection even through glass windows.

To complement its advanced 4D scanning and 3D modeling of subjects for facial recognition, SVI will apply its technical superiority and patented technology to detect skin vibrations in major arterial regions, allowing the real-time measure of an individual’s heartrate at range. Advanced algorithms convert high-fidelity 4D point cloud data into a unique cardiac signature. Breathing rates can also be determined simultaneously using a similar methodology.

In addition to a variety of medical diagnostic applications, the ability to accurately detect heart and respiratory rates without contact can be used to enhance insider threat detection at a distance, such as at security entry points.

Heart rate variability and changes in respiratory rates are typical indicators of stress, so individuals at entry checkpoints showing rates outside their normal ranges can be identified and potentially pulled aside for secondary security screening. SVI researchers have already benchmarked an initial prototype for prospective customers that has provided proof-of-concept.

This ability of the CES-S400 to identify, track, and scan non-cooperative individuals for facial recognition, and now heart rate and breathing, can also be expanded to scan the individual’s entire body. This would allow measurements of the extremely minute differences in an individual’s walking gait.

The gait can be analyzed and characterized in 3D to extract baseline ambulatory patterns. Any changes in these patterns can indicate that a scanned individual could be concealing a threat. When combined with other modalities such as heartrate variability and compared to an individual’s baseline biometrics via a facial recognition database, any meaningful changes in these biometrics can be used to trigger flags for additional secondary screenings.

“To the best of our knowledge, SVI is the only 4D LiDAR company with proven patented technology for remotely monitoring cardiovascular and breathing signals,” said Gregory Steinthal, president of SVI. “With this technology we plan to create an unmatched solution for addressing the most challenging of security entry applications, as well as for medical and other important applications.”

SVI’s technology works exceptionally well in real world situations regardless of a subject’s movement, pose, expression and surrounding lighting conditions. It can overcome occlusions, such as beards, sunglasses, or a vehicle windshield. Its further detection of heart and breathing rate, eye movement and speech can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition or intent.

Also on SVI’s product technology roadmap is the development and the realization of SVI’s 4D FMCW LiDAR intellectual properties on a single silicon photonic chip, which is expected to dramatically lower the cost, size and power requirements when integrating multi-modal technology into various new SVI products and third-party systems.

About StereoVision Imaging

StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI) is an emerging world leader in facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology for several markets and industries, from military reconnaissance and physical security to autonomous driving, robotics, mobile devices and more. For these applications, SVI develops and manufactures proprietary long range facial recognition solutions and highly advanced 2D and 3D/4D FMCW LiDAR technology (four-dimensional frequency-modulated continuous wave light detection and ranging). The result of more than $100 million invested in R&D over the last 10 years, SVI’s field-proven and uniquely capable technology is protected by more than 100 patents and patents pending worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.stereovisioninc.com .

The SVI Advantage

The main advantages of SVI’s dual chirp FMCW 4D LiDAR over other types of LiDAR is its ability to instantly determine at exceptionally long ranges all four key dimensions of an object: length, width, depth and velocity. Unique to SVI technology is its ability to acquire velocity or motion information instantaneously at 40x the distance compared to pulsed LiDAR systems, while still being eye safe.

SVI FMCW 4D LiDAR also works in real world situations regardless of a subject’s movement, pose, expression, lighting conditions or occlusions, such as beards or sunglasses, or through a vehicle windshield. The technology can measure velocity down to millimeters per second, allowing the remote detection of heart and breathing rate and speech (U.S. patent no. 9,872,639), as well as eye movement (U.S. patent no. 10,791,925), which can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition, or intent. The technology is also ideal for any application requiring highly accurate, sub-millimeter measurement of the size, distance and vibrational movement of any object, such as required for industrial metrology. To learn more, visit www.stereovisioninc.com .

Company Contact

Tom Hallman, Director of Business Development

Tel (747) 207-9586

Email Contact



Investor & Media Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b32366a-1baa-4202-923c-d4199b6349dc