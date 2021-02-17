CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North Mortgage Inc. is pleased to announce the successful relocation of their headquarters to Bow Valley Square 2 located at 205-5th Ave SW Calgary, Alberta. True North Mortgage now occupies the entire 36th floor, more than doubling the usable space of their prior location.



True North Mortgage Founder and CEO remarked, “We saw our revenue double in 2020. We were busting at the seams in our old space. Since double-decker desks aren’t a thing we decided it was time to move. Alberta’s stay at home orders provided us with some temporary reprieve, but we know that once we are back in the office, space will once again be very important.”

True North Mortgage started with a single location in 2006 and now operates out of 11 locations across the country.

Since launching our own prime mortgage lender, THINK Financial, 5 years ago, True North Mortgage has grown staffing 5-fold. Last year alone we added over 50 new employees. With mortgage rates so low, we believe 2021 will prove to be another busy year.

About True North Mortgage Inc.

True North Mortgage is a mortgage brokerage with retail locations across Canada. Their mortgage specialists provide unified service in-person, online or on the phone on behalf of good-credit clients.

Jennifer Riddell

Phone: 403-771-4482

Email: jennifer.riddell@truenorthmortgage.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f26ebc7-05e5-4903-a4ad-4cc30d814709