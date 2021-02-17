OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Nilendu Saha to their Executive Leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. Nilendu comes to TAB Bank with over 25 years of experience in building and managing enterprise applications, data analytics platforms, and technology initiatives, and leading large and complex teams. As CTO of TAB Bank, he will be responsible for providing overall executive leadership and strategic direction for the entire Information Technology organization. His arrival at TAB Bank comes at a critical moment, as the bank is positioned to extend its reach into the Fintech marketplace with its Banking-as-a-Service/Open Banking platform and suite of APIs.



Nilendu is a senior technology leader with extensive experience in building and managing enterprise software development, data analytics platforms, technology operations, application security, and cloud-based infrastructure, focusing on innovation and platform technology for e-commerce sites, financial services firms, and digital lending platforms for mortgage, consumer, and business lending. Previously, he served in various technology leadership and engineering roles including Director of Software Engineering/Enterprise Architecture and Head of Data Services at Patelco Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the nation, and Ellie Mae Inc. (now ICE Mortgage), a provider of Encompass Mortgage Loan Origination and Processing Software. In addition, he provided management and technology consultancy services and implemented digital transformation projects for various global enterprises and financial service organizations including Novartis, Citibank, and Bank of New York – Mellon. Nilendu holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology located in West Bengal, India.



“We are very excited for the addition of Nilendu to our Executive Leadership team as CTO,” said Curt Queyrouze, President of TAB Bank. “Nilendu shares TAB Bank’s passion for providing an exceptional experience for our customers and leveraging technology to do so. He has a diverse background in digital transformation and leadership that spans many years of experience with large and innovative organizations. We also have a shared sense of value and commitment for providing an employee-centric and service-oriented philosophy to organizational leadership. Nilendu is very passionate about giving back and serving in the local community, which is very important here at TAB Bank. He is a great fit as our CTO and we are very happy to have him come onboard.”

TAB Bank offers custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic condition. TAB Bank accomplishes their mission of empowering small to medium-size businesses through a variety of structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with their full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

