Wilmington, NC, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS-LINQ, the premier K-12 technology company in the U.S., introduces new solutions for school districts to manage and operate effectively amid ongoing, COVID-related challenges. These timely innovations are also designed to help districts increase their flexibility in preparation for future demands and requirements.
As schools reopen across the U.S., nutrition directors are witnessing rapidly changing regulations that their programs must meet. In response, they must quickly adapt their meal plans and food service to keep children fed while staying compliant with state and federal guidelines. TITAN — A LINQ Solution enables nutrition directors through integrated, user-friendly technology that supports the planning, management and reporting of meals delivered remotely.
“We realize that whether in-person or virtual, families depend on healthy school meals, and keeping our K-12 community safe during these uncertain times furthers our mission of delivering people-first solutions and support,” said Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ. “Our school nutrition professionals deserve the best resources available to help plan, prepare and deliver meals safely today, while also being prepared for what’s ahead.”
Together, LINQ and TITAN are proud to offer the industry’s only comprehensive, contactless nutrition management tools for the K-12 community. These new solutions are made possible through the combined power of LINQ and the recent acquisition of TITAN—A LINQ Solution, the nation’s fastest-growing school nutrition software solutions provider.
LINQ is the only company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions to help K-12 school districts improve operational efficiency, optimize financial performance, and increase participation in nutritional programs. Together, LINQ and TITAN offer a 100% cloud-based, nutrition management platform that includes meal planning, online preordering, digital student IDs, and more. To find out more about LINQ’s integrated suite, please visit: www.LINQ.com
