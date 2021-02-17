Befimmo continues its expansion in Luxembourg. The Company has finalised the acquisition of the Cubus building in Howald for approximately €30 million “all in”. This 5,000 m² building, located near the Cloche d’Or (Luxembourg City), offers an important value creating potential. Already well served by public transport (the train station and busses are within walking distance from the building), this area has been undergoing significant development for several years. By 2023, the new Howald station will become a major public transport hub in the south of the city with an intermodal connection (train, tram and bus).

Click here for the full press release:





Attachment