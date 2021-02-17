HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its third quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference call on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-915-4731 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21991597)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from March 5, 2021 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on April 4, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21991597)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Jon Szczur

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 952-4102