PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading talent acquisition software innovator GR8 People achieved strong rankings across all categories in HRO Today’s 2021 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, including #2 in Overall Leaders in Talent Management Technology.



As noted by HRO Today, the satisfaction ratings are determined “based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services,” which are gathered through an online survey with responses scored, weighted and analyzed to ensure statistically significant samples.

“Our strong showing across all categories and our rise to #2 this year in Overall Leaders is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering product innovation alongside exceptional customer service,” notes CEO Diane Smith. “We’ve remained committed to our vision of building and evolving a robust talent acquisition platform in which all applications are native to the system as the best means for delivering the unified tech stack that organizations need to be successful. This is even more critical today as talent acquisition works to streamline hiring processes and adapt quickly to rapidly-shifting hiring needs while improving end-user experiences.”

More specifically, GR8 People’s seamless One-Experience Talent Platform is helping talent acquisition:

Reduce hiring process friction with a modern and elastic platform architecture that supports extensive, self-service configurations along with the ability to get more out of intelligent automation and AI-driven applications.





that supports extensive, self-service configurations along with the ability to get more out of intelligent automation and AI-driven applications. Elevate collaboration with automated tasks and communications that further connection and collaboration for everyone from recruiters and hiring managers to candidates and employees.





that further connection and collaboration for everyone from recruiters and hiring managers to candidates and employees. Improve insights because data is no longer housed in multiple systems and tools . Instead, talent acquisition gains an advantage through meaningful insights across all phases of the hiring process that deliver a complete picture of what’s working—and what could be better.





. Instead, talent acquisition gains an advantage through meaningful insights across all phases of the hiring process that deliver a complete picture of what’s working—and what could be better. Benefit immediately from innovations like advancements in automation and AI that are built natively within the platform without the costs and complications associated with most point solutions.



Schedule a GR8 People One-Experience Talent Platform demo today: https://www.gr8people.com/request-demo.

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage and hire talent. With the added benefit of text recruiting, virtual and campus event solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility and business intelligence.

Contact

Alex Adams

aadams@gr8people.com

215-693-1192