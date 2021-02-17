NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content, technology and strategy are evolving quickly in today’s marketing landscape. Prepare your enterprise for new technologies and innovative processes by attending ContentTECH Summit 2021. You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind virtual event produced by the content marketing experts at the Content Marketing Institute.



ContentTECH Summit 2021 registration is now open: http://cmi.media/ContentTECH2021

There are many martech conferences out there. But ContentTECH Summit is the only event that focuses specifically on content, technology, AND strategy. Attendees will learn from practitioners and experts in content technology and marketing strategy. They’ll share insights and best practices so you can integrate the latest content and marketing technology innovations to create, manage, deliver and scale your enterprise content providing richer digital experiences for your customers.

Here’s what you can expect:

Dozens of sessions and workshops to choose from, whether you’re on the marketing or the tech side of your business.

Tracks covering the latest content and marketing tech trends, including content management, measurement, strategy, artificial intelligence, marketing automation, metadata and much more.

Over 40 speakers from some of the most successful brands. Previous speakers were from leading brands including Hilton, Airstream, IBM, Autodesk and more.

Networking opportunities with not only speakers, but others who are in your shoes, sharing the same struggles and triumphs.

So, what are you waiting for? Take this opportunity to invest in yourself or your team. Get all the education you need to create the best digital experiences for your customers.

Hurry! Register today before prices increase on March 26, 2021.

For more information on ContentTECH Summit visit: https://www.contenttechsummit.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.