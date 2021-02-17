CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Commodity Group (“GSCG”) is pleased to announce its participation in the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s (IDOA) virtual Hemp Summit on Tuesday, February 23. The free online event will take place from 9am to noon with presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders and IDOA staff. The Summit’s agenda is structured to optimize the distribution of information during the three-hour event. GSCG will present their use of blockchain technology along with smart contracts to ensure quality control and exact specifications for socially conscious and sustainable commodities.



Starting with the emerging hemp industry, GSCG’s proprietary Salus platform provides a first-of-its-kind trading experience, seamlessly and securely combining supply chain management technology, price discovery and risk management tools on a single platform available to multiple commodities across the globe.

GSCG has also launched their new website highlighting and providing access for customers and members to its Salus platform. As a socially conscious commodity market platform, the website also showcases several thought leadership pieces as part of its Global Perspectives Series.

“We’re very excited to have our user experience up and operational,” said Emily Bouroudjian, Chief Content Officer for GSCG. “The new website will be filled with the valuable information which is needed for every end user, member and market participant. Aside from acting as a site for product information, it will be the main gateway into the revolutionary Salus market platform. This is a critical factor, so end users of the site do not have to navigate away while they manage risk.”

About Global Smart Commodity Group:

Global Smart Commodity Group brings a new Exchange trading experience for the commodities of the 21st Century. Our focus on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices brings GSCG to the forefront of ESG commodities trading today and for the future. GSCG's proprietary trading platform is built on blockchain technology, and will propel commodities trading to the next level by providing increased transparency at every stage of the supply chain. And with this single source of truth and built-in central price discovery mechanisms, GSCG will help resolve existing price and supply chain inefficiencies for underserved commodities markets around the world.

