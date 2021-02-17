BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that KVIE, a PBS member television station and one of America’s leading producers of public television programming, has selected Avid to help transform its key workflows as part of a technology overhaul. Avid NEXIS® storage and MediaCentral® | Asset Management will form the backbone of KVIE’s new production infrastructure, providing increased efficiency and a more cost-effective way of producing engaging content.

Based in Sacramento, KVIE is a locally producing PBS station that curates educational programming and online content for almost 1.4 million households in California. It also produces content that’s distributed nationwide, including series like America’s Heartland, and produces programs and series for regional and local distribution such as Inside California Education, KVIE Arts Showcase, and ViewFinder. With a considerable amount of content being created and broadcast every day, KVIE needed an end-to-end solution that would streamline its production workflows, while also meeting its reliability and cost-efficiency needs.

MediaCentral | Asset Management will make it easier for KVIE’s team of editors to efficiently manage and keep track of content as it goes through the editing process. Editors and producers will be able to quickly and easily mark content for review, make edits and give feedback. KVIE is also developing an email review system that will work with MediaCentral | Asset Management to streamline editing workflows even further, allowing producers and editors to seamlessly collaborate, make edits and approve content. In addition, MediaCentral’s deep Adobe® workflow integrations will enable KVIE – which relies on Adobe® Premiere® Pro software across its nine edit bays – to search for and access media, browse Premiere Pro templates and create new projects from directly within the platform.

This will be supplemented by Avid NEXIS storage, which will provide KVIE with the reliability, performance and scalability needed to accelerate productions and enable real-time collaboration in a nearline environment. This will deliver more capacity for KVIE to repackage popular shows as it transitions away from tape storage, forming an end-to-end production system that will significantly simplify management processes and enable KVIE to easily expand its operations in the future.

“After identifying the need to upgrade our infrastructure, we did a lot of research to ensure we would make the right decision and Avid was the only one that ticked all the boxes,” said Todd Cima, Assistant Chief Engineer at KVIE. “Our previous system was pieced together from multiple vendors, so rolling out a single-vendor solution will be huge for us in terms of the management time and support costs. Having storage, asset management and support all in one place through Avid will empower us to expand our production capabilities and future-proof our operations, all the while keeping costs under control.”

“PBS KVIE is an ambitious organization with a well-established reputation as a producer of quality content, so we’re excited to be able to help it take the next step on its journey,” said Ed Harper, Director of Product Marketing at Avid. “The integration of MediaCentral | Asset Management and NEXIS storage will give KVIE the tools to drive productivity, distribute content faster and keep pace with changing production requirements without having to worry about unexpected downtime or spiraling support costs.”

