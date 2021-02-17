San Diego, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation CAF) has announced today their rollout plans for 2021 including a Spring grant distribution to individuals with physical challenges, in-person and virtual October fundraising events and the launch of a new weekly video interview series called “Heroes of Sport.” Starting today, registration will be open for CAF’s October signature events including the Million Dollar Challenge cycling event down the coast of California, the CAF Community Challenge featuring the San Diego Triathlon Challenge and a weekend of community building and inclusive activities in San Diego at Mission Bay. The in-person events are being planned in careful coordination with local regulations as it relates to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. CAF also looks to resume in-person cycling clubs in San Diego, Idaho and Northern California in June. Plans this year include the ongoing support of new adaptive sports, virtual training programs, the distribution of thousands of grants, the launch of the Heroes of Sport interview series and support of the 2021 Paralympians in Tokyo.

“We look forward with hope and gratitude for the opportunity that 2021 presents. We know sports and physical activity are the keys to reloading our resilience, strength, and spirit.” said Virginia Tinley, CAF Chief Executive Director. “CAF will continue to put our heart and soul into the challenged athletes and the community that helps make them stronger through sport.”

October Signature Fundraising Events

Registration will be open on February 17 for CAF’s October signature events to include the 15th anniversary Million Dollar Challenge, the 2nd Annual CAF Community Challenge and the 27th Annual San Diego Triathlon Challenge. These signature fundraising events are designed to celebrate inspirational athletic spirit while building camaraderie amongst athletes of all abilities.

CAF Community Challenge – October 1 -24, 2021

The Community Challenge is a virtual athletic and fundraising challenge to celebrate and support individuals with physical challenges. The Challenge will unite the global CAF community of supporters, corporate partners, volunteers and challenged athletes to collectively run, cycle, swim, walk and move. The fundraising and community-building events will culminate with a weekend of virtual and in person activities at San Diego’s Mission Bay on October 24 with the 27th Annual San Diego Triathlon Challenge, Tour de Cove Outdoor Cycle-thon and more to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community.

Million Dollar Challenge (MDC) – October 15-22, 2021

MDC is one of the premier cycling events in the country where individuals can use their passion for cycling to make a difference in the lives of others. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the 7-day, 620-mile ride down the California Coast to raise over a million dollars in support of CAF’s mission. Cycling from San Francisco to San Diego, the MDC builds a community of riders with a deep appreciation for life – and for those who overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges to live life to the fullest.

We are grateful for the generous sponsors who have committed to support these events: Nike, Össur, 100%, Toyota, Smoothie King, XTERRA Wetsuits, Teach Sgt Jack Kushner Foundation, Sully Entertainment Group, LLC, Headsweats, Credo, Wattie Ink and ZYM.

CAF-Idaho Winter Sport Program

The year has started out with a full line-up of winter sports at CAF-Idaho. A partnership with United States Olympic Paralympic Committee has opened a Paralympic pathway for CAF winter sports athletes to attend small-scale instructional Nordic clinics and training opportunities throughout Idaho.

Heroes of Sport Interview Series

CAF has launched an all-new interview series called “Heroes of Sport”. Each Thursday at 9:00am PT listeners can tune into Facebook, Instagram or YouTube to hear Bob Babbitt interview extraordinary athletes share personal stories of sports, competition, resilience and grit. The series can be found here: Heroes of Sport Interview Series.

2021 Spring Grant Distribution

This March, CAF will distribute thousands of life-changing grants to individuals around the world for adaptive sports equipment not covered by medical insurance such as running prosthetics, handcycles and sport wheelchairs, along with at-home training equipment, training and competition travel expenses. CAF recipients will range from first-time applicants to elite athletes playing at the highest level of their sport.

Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021

The 2021 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to commence on August 24. Over half of the elite athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Paralympics are past CAF grant recipients. We are proud to be a part of their journey to the world’s biggest stage.

CAF celebrates the power of sport to transform lives, build community and change perceptions of what people with permanent physical challenges can accomplish. Funds raised directly support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. Now for the health and wellness of the athletes, CAF will keep moving forward to empower challenged athletes in sports – and in life.

Register for events here: https://www.challengedathletes.org/communitychallenge/

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $123 million has been raised and over 30,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit https://www.challengedathletes.org/ or call 858-866-0959.

# # # #

Attachment

Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 8584429570 christy@challengedathletes.org