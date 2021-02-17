San Francisco, California, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Protocol has announced the launch of a vinyl NFT collection on Dshop, its decentralized e-commerce platform. The launch will make use of the platform’s upgraded features, which allow creators to sell redeemable tokens directly to their fans.

Top blockchain influencer and renowned musician 3LAU has partnered with Origin for the three-year commemoration of his Ultraviolet album, making it the first to be sold as an NFT. Starting February 25 at 10 pm ET, 3LAU fans will place bids on one of 33 NFTs for the next 72 hours. After February 28, winners will be able to redeem these for special edition vinyls, unreleased music, unique experiences, and bonus song NFTs. More details can be found on the event’s website.

"Through NFT Dshops, our goal is to help artists retain ownership of their work and run their business independently, using technology to reach their fans directly and find a new source of revenue during COVID-19. Dshop will enable creators to come up with various physical product offerings to pair with their audiovisual NFTs," said Matthew Liu, Co-founder, Origin Protocol.

"I'm beyond excited to present the first tokenized album on a direct to collector platform built by Origin Protocol. This marks a major turning point in the NFT space; creators will have maximum flexibility in issuing digital assets to fans!" - said 3LAU.

Origin focuses on enabling true peer-to-peer commerce with lower fees, better incentives, and increased access. The protocol’s Dshop is an extension of its services designed to open new doors for creators like 3LAU. Having sold more than $1.1 million in aggregate in previous NFT drops, 3LAU chose Dshop for the Ultraviolet launch as it allows him to customize the brand experience and pricing mechanics. In the future, other forms of digital content could be unlocked via NFTs on Origin's platform.

About 3LAU

Justin Blau, aka 3LAU, is a world-renowned musician and producer, best known for his chart-topping hits and unique DJ style. Starting small at college fraternity parties, 3LAU quickly rose to fame, performing at sold-out shows around the world. Today, he has amassed over 1 billion music streams across Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and other platforms. Over 300 million streams are from his Ultraviolet Album. Justin is a talented trader and early crypto adopter who consistently pushes the limits of what is acceptable in mainstream media. To date, he has sold over $1.1M in primary sales from his NFT drops across his 3LAU, SSX3LAU, and SlimeSunday releases. He’s been an open advocate for tokenizing music and building the investable layer of music on blockchain technology. CoinTelegraph recently named him as its 93rd most Notable Person in blockchain for 2021.

About Origin

Origin Protocol is a blockchain platform for building decentralized marketplaces which are more resilient and promote open and free commerce. Origin ensures lower fees by enabling buyers and sellers to securely meet and transact without any middlemen. It also offers better incentives by ensuring everyone can own a stake in the network by contributing to its growth. Moreover, it provides the opportunity for 2 billion unbanked people to access new markets globally. The platform offers the stakeable Origin Token (OGN) and Origin Dollar (OUSD), the first stablecoin to automatically accrue DeFi yields while held in user wallets.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com











This news has been published for the above source. 3LAU [ID=16969]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment