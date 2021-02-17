TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the Ford government’s inaction prior to the winter holidays are in, and the second wave of COVID-19 now has 50% more long-term care cases than the first wave. The Ontario Health Coalition has been tracking COVID-19 outbreaks in health care settings since mid-March, and released a new report today on large outbreaks in health care settings, including long-term care, hospitals and retirement homes. The new report can be found here. Details of the eight worst currently-active long-term care outbreaks, with 298 deaths attributed to them, can be found in Table 1 below.
Since our last report January 19th up to Tuesday, February 9th, the following are the trends:
Of the active large outbreaks in health care settings (hospitals, long-term care homes and retirement homes):
Of the 208 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, 49% (or 102 long-term care homes) have more than 10 residents and staff infected. Other large outbreaks found are in 30 retirement homes and 19 large hospital outbreaks across 15 hospitals. Nine of the large currently active health care outbreaks are at long-term care and retirement homes that have already had another, now resolved, large outbreak in the second wave.
The geographic spread of large health care outbreaks continues to grow. The public health units of Chatham-Kent, Lambton-Sarnia, and Timmins all saw their first large outbreaks of the second wave within the last two weeks, and Haliburton/Kawartha/Pine Ridge within the last month.
Since January 1, there have been 5,824 LTC residents and staff infected with COVID-19, with 962 deaths at February 9.
|Table 1: Long-Term Care Homes with active outbreaks with 150 or more cumulative cases as of February 9th 2021
|Region
|Long-Term Care Homes
|Total Cases
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Unspecified/ Other Cases
|Unspecified/ Other Deaths
|Windsor
|The Village at St Clair LTC
|313
|174
|139
|56
|Toronto
|St. George Care Community
|239
|150
|89
|19
|Niagara
|Oakwood Park Lodge LTC
|237
|116
|121
|35
|Simcoe Muskoka
|Roberta Place LTC
|235
|129
|105
|69
|1
|1
|Peel
|Faith Manor LTC
|185
|92
|93
|28
|Halton
|Extendicare Halton Hills
|165
|91
|7
|24
|67
|1
|Niagara
|Garden City Manor Long-Term Care Home
|163
|73
|90
|25
|Niagara
|Extendicare St Catharines LTC
|154
|101
|53
|42
For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director (416) 230-6402 (cell).
