Omaha, Neb., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Medical Solutions CEO Craig Meier to its 2021 North American Staffing 100 list. The annual list recognizes leaders whose impact on the workforce ecosystem elevates and evolves the staffing industry.

“I am humbled to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as a leading contributor to our industry’s evolution,” Meier said. “Medical Solutions’ continued growth and unparalleled client support during the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t be possible without our talented and passionate team. In these uncertain times, our employees have proven once again that they are the heart and soul of Medical Solutions. My inclusion on this prestigious list is a reflection of their commitment to our purpose of connecting care.”

Under Meier’s leadership, Medical Solutions has become the fourth largest healthcare staffing firm in the United States—and ranks second among nursing and allied health. Following Medical Solutions’ acquisition of PPR and 360 Healthcare Staffing in 2018, Meier steered efforts alongside partner TPG Growth to acquire C&A Industries, the parent company of Aureus Medical Group, FocusOne Solutions, and three commercial and professional staffing firms. With the close of the C&A acquisition in October 2019, the largest in the history of the staffing industry, Medical Solutions grew from a $500 million to a $1 billion+ company.

“The execution of numerous acquisitions over a short span allows us to elevate the already strong relationships we have throughout the healthcare industry,” Meier said. “We are fortunate and thankful for our clients, who have trusted us at every step of the way during this tremendous growth period.”

In the midst of its largescale integration of C&A, Meier led Medical Solutions through the COVID-19 pandemic that brought unprecedented challenges to the healthcare industry. Meier’s emphasis on remaining nimble, proactive and responsive enables Medical Solutions to provide an exceptional customer and employee experience while maintaining financial strength in a volatile market. Medical Solutions was one of the first healthcare staffing companies to provide guaranteed quarantine pay and has offered increased compensation, incentives and additional employee assistance services.

In 2020, Meier guided Medical Solutions as it launched a new brand identity to encapsulate its purpose of connecting care and its service-focused, high-touch, human first approach to staffing. The singular identity brings together a portfolio of brands under the Medical Solutions umbrella encompassing more than 1,300 corporate employees across seven office locations.

Meier has nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare staffing and has served in various roles for Medical Solutions, including COO, president and senior vice president of sales and marketing. He currently serves on the Lasting Hope Recovery Center Board of Directors and previously held board positions with the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

About Medical Solutions:

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

