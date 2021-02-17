Washington, DC, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when many people are in financial survival mode, addressing everyday money matters, building long-term stability and wealth is more important than ever. One way to build long-term wealth is through homeownership, and a Feb. 17 NeighborWorks America virtual symposium explored shared equity housing models – specific types of housing strategies that create permanently affordable homes, build wealth for families and create equitable communities.

“Shared Equity Housing: Creating Lasting Affordability and Community Ownership” was part of the 2021 NeighborWorks Training Institute. The weeklong event, which began Feb. 15 and ends Feb. 19, hosted by NeighborWorks America, provided comprehensive professional education and training for housing and community development professionals. In 2020 NeighborWorks America awarded more than 18,000 training certificates to professionals from more than 2,000 community development organizations.

“By creating shared ownership, these models give community members who wouldn't otherwise be able to own a piece of their community access to the wealth building and stability that homeownership offers," said Shanti Abedin, director of shared equity housing at NeighborWorks America.

NeighborWorks America provides vital training to professionals like housing counselors who help people become homeowners and therefore increase their pathways to wealth. More than 12,400 people enrolled in NeighborWorks America’s HUD-certification courses over the last year. On Aug. 1, 2021, all housing counselors must be HUD certified to provide housing counseling for a HUD participating agency.

Shared equity and cooperative models, including community land trusts, limited-equity cooperatives, deed-restricted homes, and resident-owned manufactured housing communities, ensure homes for families who may not otherwise be able to afford stable housing in their neighborhood of choice. This means that subsidies put into a community remain in that community over time, allowing affordable housing to serve multiple families over generations. Shared equity housing models also serve a pathway to traditional homeownership and wealth building for families who would normally not have access to equity-building opportunities. They also often allow for increased community control of housing and land.

