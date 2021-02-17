FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), the leader in timeshare cancellations, continues its award-winning streak as the company has received a Bronze award in the National Sales Team of the Year as presented by the prestigious Stevie® Awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are open to organizations worldwide and recognize the achievements of sales, customer service and call center professionals.

“We are proud of the strong culture we have at Wesley Financial Group and receiving recognition from an acclaimed organization like the Stevie Awards just reinforces this,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “When your job is to do good for others, it makes it easy to motivate your team. We come to work every day to help families who have been financially-harmed by timeshare companies.”

The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. More information can be found at www.stevieawards.com.

In 2020, WFG received numerous additional awards including debuting at No. 203 in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list and being named as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ for 2020. Other awards include ranking No. 1 in the large business category on the Nashville Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work, 2020 Certified Great Place to Work by Great Places to Work and Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 Best Places to Work. The company was also recognized by InHerSight, a female-centered job board review site, in several of its awards categories.

“Awards are nice and greatly appreciated but, at the end of the day, it’s the work we do that is most important,” McDowell added. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus has never wavered and we are helping more families than ever.”

Since its founding in 2011, WFG has helped more than 15,000 families free themselves of more than $243 million in timeshare mortgage debt. The company has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. WFG receives over 5,000 inquiries per week from consumers seeking to be freed from their timeshare but only accepts 300-400 of those. “Other so-called timeshare cancellation companies would take on all 5,000 as clients but we only help those that we know have been wronged,” said McDowell.

For those who are approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline, generally between 18 and 36 months.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives.

Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Mike Alday WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP 615-791-1535 ext. 122 mike@aldaypr.com