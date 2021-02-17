FARIBAULT, Minn., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Living Greens Farm (LGF), the largest vertical, indoor aeroponic farm in the U.S. that provides year-round fresh salads, salad kits, microgreens and herbs, has announced that Joe Donnelly, former congressman and senator from Indiana, has joined LGF’s Advisory Board, effective January 2021.



In his new position, Donnelly will be providing LGF’s leadership critical insights related to their planned national rollout, which is scheduled to begin later this year. Donnelly served on several committees during his tenure in Congress, including the Federal Agriculture committee, so he is an enthusiastic supporter of sustainable controlled environment agriculture.

“Living Greens Farm’s business model has a lot going for it,” says Donnelly. “It is a huge step forward for the environment, great for the retailer, and provides incredibly fresh, premium-quality products for the consumer. It helps bring us into the future of farming.”

LGF has been successfully serving customers in the upper Midwest for the past two years. Their growth in this area has led to expansion plans to other parts of the country.

“Adding Senator Donnelly to our Advisory Board serves our expansion plans well,” said George Pastrana, president and CEO of Living Greens Farm. “He will serve as a key partner as LGF promotes its vision and commercial know-how through the various markets we will serve.”

For more information on why Living Greens Farm products are the cleanest, freshest and healthiest farm salads and greens available, go to www.livinggreensfarm.com.

ABOUT LIVING GREENS FARM

Headquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is the world’s largest vertical plane aeroponic farm. Living Greens Farm produce requires 95% less water and 99% less land to grow year-round and all products are grown without pesticides or GMOs. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes salads, microgreens and herbs available throughout the Midwest. For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com.

Contact: Jarrod Holland 910.431.3322 jarrod@fireworksbydesign.com

Wire Service Contact

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce93a396-2040-4a44-91be-febe527683d8