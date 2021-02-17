New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., under its nationally recognized Hydroxycut weight loss supplement brand, has announced the launch of a new National U.S. brand campaign, “No Fads. Just Weight Loss.”

In an effort to alleviate the daily struggle and confusion of weight loss, the new Hydroxycut campaign aims to highlight a three-step weight-loss journey. The campaign will shine a spotlight on the extreme, the absurd, and the downright challenging diet fads many Americans endure on a daily basis in the name of weight loss. Gone are the days of participating in weird diet trends to see results. Hydroxycut believes that weight loss can be a fun, postive experience that includes making healthy lifestyle changes no matter what stage of the journey you are at.

“We wanted No Fads to build an emotional connection with consumers and really shine a light on the absurd and hilarious diet trends many of us turn to in the name of weight loss,” says Kayleigh Dunn, Associate Director of Hydroxycut. “From full day juicing and cleansing teas, to child-sized portions, we want people to know that weight loss doesn’t involve a quick-fix fad solution." Hydroxycut provides science-backed weight loss as part of a three-step solution which includes proper diet and an active lifestyle.

The vibrant campaign showcases outrageous, yet hilarious scenarios like consuming gallons of celery juice, hangry fasting, and an “only snack-bar” plan. You can also see the full "No Fads Just Weightloss" campaign playlist on the Hydroxycut YouTube channel! Unlike other weight loss supplements, Hydroxycut has a key weight loss driver (C. canephora robusta) that is backed by two scientific studies that support its effectiveness.

As a part of the campaign, Hydroxycut has launched HydroxycutWorks.com, which highlights the science and the efficacy of Hydroxycut products. The new site will also help consumers better understand which product is right for them. Hydroxycutworks.com reinforces the brand’s commitment to adhere to strict quality measures when formulating its effective weight loss products.

The new campaign imagery will appear in OTT, national television commercials, in-store marketing, social media, and other targeted media properties. There will also be multiple influencer activations on social media including Kenya Moore and many other familiar names.

About Hydroxycut

Hydroxycut is committed to helping people increase their energy as part of their busy lives while embracing a lifestyle focused on fun and activity with healthier eating choices. Over the past 20 years, more than 100 million bottles of Hydroxycut have been sold. Millions of people have chosen, and continue to choose, the Hydroxycut brand to help strive towards their goal of losing weight. Hydroxycut comes in various formats to suit your lifestyle, and there’s also a non-stimulant offering for those sensitive to caffeine.

For more information on Hydroxycut products, visit www.hydroxycutworks.com. Also follow Hydroxycut on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for product information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

