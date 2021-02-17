Newark, NJ, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global fiberglass filters market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The increasing pace of urbanization has led to the rapid growth of industries and commercial organizations around the globe. The air pollution level is rising simultaneously with urbanization, and thus, these organizations are increasingly adopting fiberglass filters owing to their cost-comparative nature. Apart from commercial institutions, many healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical companies are also adopting fiberglass filters at a larger scale to eliminate all types of pollen and dust.

The fiberglass filters easily capture dust and lint in the industrial and residential sectors. These filters do not impede airflow. However, these filters require constant maintenance. Otherwise, it gets clogged. Fiberglass filters are composed of around 15-60 micrometer glass fibers, which have high porosity. These are mostly used in air conditioning systems and residential furnaces as they are comparatively cheaper. The fiberglass filters are thick and are available in standard sizes depending upon the application. These are designed with continuous fibers that are smaller in size and are attached to each other with the help of adhesive.

The favorable regulations by the regional agencies regarding the use of HVAC filters are expected to positively impact the market. Also, the manufacturers are involved in producing technically advance and high-quality fiberglass filters, witnessing high demand in small and medium-scale industries. Apart from this, the increasing construction activities have propelled the demand for such filters in the developing regions. However, the availability of effective substitute products is expected to hinder market growth.

Key players operating in the fiberglass filters market are AAF International, Koch Filter, Tri-Dim, Filtration Group, Glasfloss, Smith Filters Manufacturer, Camphill, Freudenberg & Co. Kg, Superior Fibers, Troy Filters, among others. The major players in the fiberglass filters market focus on expansionary strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, product innovations and partnerships. These strategies would extract higher market shares for the players and strengthen their position in the global market. AAF International and Smith Filters Manufacturer are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of fiberglass filters worldwide.

The air fiberglass filter segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 67.87% in the year 2020

Based on the product type segment, the global fiberglass filters market includes fluid and air. The air fiberglass filter segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 67.87% in the year 2020. Air fiberglass filters are required in most applications owing to the increased prevalence of pollution. Also, these filters help to protect the components of the air conditioning systems and increases their durability.

The dust and fume filtration segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 32.91% in the year 2020

Based on the application segment, the global fiberglass filters market includes railroad bag filters, dust and fume filtration, roof ridge vents, light diffusers, paint arresting, and others. The dust and fume filtration segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 32.91% in the year 2020. Fiberglass filters are found to be effective in intercepting particles, smoke, airborne particulate and light dust. These filters have wider thermal tolerance and also has faster flow rate, which makes it favorable to be used in dust and fume filtration application.

The industrial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43.99% in the year 2020

Based on the end-user segment, the global fiberglass filters market includes industrial, residential, non-residential and transportation. The non-residential segment further includes institutions, commercial buildings, offices, healthcare facilities and others. The industrial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43.99% in the year 2020. Fiberglass filters are highly demanded in small and medium-scale industries. The fiberglass filters developed for industrial applications should not contain any inorganic or organic binders for ensuring efficient working.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Fiberglass Filters Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global fiberglass filters market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant market share of 41.29% in the year 2020. The countries present in the region have a high growth rate of industries and commercial organizations, which is leading to an increase in demand for such filters. The manufacturers present in the region are extensively involved in the development of advanced filters. However, Europe is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, etc., are increasingly investing in advance and specialized fiberglass filters due to the growing demand from healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical companies.

About the report:

The global fiberglass filters market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion), volume (units), export (units), and import (units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the market's key insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

