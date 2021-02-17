Q4 2020 revenue growth of 49% over prior year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provides outlook for full year 2021.



Recent Highlights

Revenue was $298.8 million for the full year and $112.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 22% and 49% increases over the corresponding periods of 2019

2,412 Chromium instruments sold as of December 31, 2020

More than 2,200 peer-reviewed publications based on data generated using 10x products

Operations center in Singapore came online and began consumables manufacturing

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $112.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a 49% increase from $75.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of increased consumables revenue driven by growth in the instrument installed base.

Gross margin was 83% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 78% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by a smaller percentage of product sales being subject to royalties under ongoing litigation due to the transition to Next GEM products, partially offset by higher costs from newly introduced products.

Operating expenses were $502.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 653% increase from $66.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and included $406.9 million of in-process research and development expense related to intellectual property purchased in connection with the acquisition of ReadCoor. Other drivers of the increase in operating expenses this quarter include increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, and increased litigation expenses.

Operating loss was $409.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to an operating loss of $8.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $14.3 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $415.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to a net loss of $7.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $298.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 22% increase from $245.9 million for 2019.

Gross margin was 80% for full year 2020, as compared to 75% for 2019. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by a smaller percentage of product sales being subject to royalties under ongoing litigation due to the transition to Next GEM products, partially offset by higher costs from newly introduced products.

Operating expenses were $774.5 million for full year 2020, as compared to $215.4 million for 2019, an increase of 260%. Operating expenses in 2020 included $447.5 million of in-process research and development expense related to intellectual property purchased in connection with the acquisitions of CartaNA and ReadCoor.

Operating loss was $534.1 million for full year 2020, as compared to an operating loss of $30.6 million for 2019. This includes

$48.6 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2020, as compared to $13.3 million for full year 2019.

Net loss was $542.7 million for full year 2020, as compared to a net loss of $31.3 million for 2019. This includes $447.5 million of in-process research and development expense described above.

Cash and cash equivalents were $663.6 million as of December 31, 2020, which include net proceeds of $482.2 million arising from the successfully completed follow-on stock offering in September 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $480 million to $500 million, representing 61% to 67% growth over full year 2020 revenue.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2019 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2019 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,200 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,000 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 112,218 $ 75,289 $ 298,845 $ 245,893 Cost of revenue (1) 18,897 16,582 58,468 61,033 Gross profit 93,321 58,707 240,377 184,860 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 39,704 27,889 123,375 83,097 In-process research and development 406,911 — 447,548 — Selling, general and administrative (1) 55,974 38,756 202,326 130,834 Accrued contingent liabilities 314 142 1,270 1,502 Total operating expenses 502,903 66,787 774,519 215,433 Loss from operations (409,582 ) (8,080 ) (534,142 ) (30,573 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 61 1,819 1,532 2,805 Interest expense (317 ) (992 ) (1,682 ) (3,079 ) Other income (expense), net 1,216 227 1,337 (186 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (1,521 ) — Total other expense 960 1,054 (334 ) (460 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (408,622 ) (7,026 ) (534,476 ) (31,033 ) Provision for income taxes 6,950 108 8,255 218 Net loss $ (415,572 ) $ (7,134 ) $ (542,731 ) $ (31,251 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment 2 114 (4 ) (9 ) Comprehensive loss $ (415,570 ) $ (7,020 ) $ (542,735 ) $ (31,260 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.87 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (5.37 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 107,386,772 96,027,247 101,151,675 39,091,366

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 443 $ 154 $ 1,551 $ 325 Research and development 5,225 2,273 19,623 5,721 Selling, general and administrative 8,601 2,648 27,452 7,287 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 14,269 $ 5,075 $ 48,626 $ 13,333









10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)