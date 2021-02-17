DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security TM), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”), a home security and alarm monitoring company, today announced the appointment of Kelly Atkinson as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 1, 2021.



“We are thrilled to have an executive of Kelly’s caliber join our executive leadership team," said Brinks Home Security CEO, William Niles. “Kelly’s experience and depth of knowledge in sales and marketing, product launch and business model innovation will be instrumental as we execute on our commercial strategy and deliver on our commitment to a superior customer experience built around the Brinks Home Security brand. We look forward to her contributions."

Ms. Atkinson joins Brinks Home Security from Charter Communications, where she was Head of Marketing for Consumer and SMB. While at Charter, she oversaw the Company’s digital sales channel and delivered over 38% of new customers in 2019. Ms. Atkinson was also responsible for prospect and customer communication and retention programs to drive improved customer value and successfully launched the Company’s wireless business and grew it to more than one million customers in the first year. Prior to this, Ms. Atkinson worked for Rogers Communications and Time Warner Cable in senior leadership roles, where she was instrumental in developing markets, growing revenue, and improving customer relationships. She also worked for Citi and Discover earlier in her career.

Ms. Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Communications and Marketing from Villanova University. She has also received numerous awards for her leadership and dedication to excellence.

“I am very excited to be joining Brinks Home Security at such a transformational moment for the business,” said Ms. Atkinson. “I look forward to working with Bill, along with such an impressive leadership team, to build many more new customer relationships for the iconic and well-respected Brinks Home Security Brand.”

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures over 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

