AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM) (the “Company” or “Molecular”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the Company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Molecular also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Molecular.



Molecular intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund: its Phase II clinical studies for MT-3724 and/or development of other CD20-targeted molecules; its ongoing Phase I clinical study of MT-5111; its share of development expenses in its CD38 collaboration with Takeda; its PD-L1 program (including its anticipated upcoming Phase I clinical study for MT-6402); further preclinical development and drug discovery activities in its other programs; and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Contact:



Adam Cutler

Chief Financial Officer

adam.cutler@mtem.com

862-204-4006