TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Points management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13716398

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of Points International’s IR site here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13716398

