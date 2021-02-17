VERO BEACH, Florida, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced the Company's December 31, 2020 financial position and Q4 results.



December 31, 2020 Financial Position

ARMOUR's stockholders' equity totaled $938 million, including: Common stock outstanding of 65,290,733 shares, and 7.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred C Stock ("Series C Preferred Stock") with liquidation preference totaling $134 million.

ARMOUR's book value per common share was $12.32 per share.

ARMOUR's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered agency and U.S. government securities, was $619 million.

ARMOUR's portfolio composition was 100% Agency MBS, including To Be Announced ("TBA") Securities.

ARMOUR's debt to equity ratio was 4.8 to 1 (based on repurchase agreements divided by stockholders’ equity). Leverage, including TBA Securities, was approximately 7.6 to 1.



Q4 2020 Highlights

ARMOUR Comprehensive Income of $60.2 million, or $0.89 per common share, which represents an annualized return of 27% based on stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter.

ARMOUR Core Income of $23.3 million which represents $0.32 per common share.

ARMOUR paid common stock dividends of $0.10 per share per month.



The major drivers of the change in the Company's financial position during Q4 were:

Q4 2020 (in millions) Stockholders' Equity – Beginning $ 892.2 Comprehensive Income (1) Gain on MBS including TBA Securities 11.3 Gain on interest rate swaps 36.5 Net Interest Income 19.5 Operating Expenses, net of Fee Waiver (2) (7.1 ) Total Comprehensive Income 60.2 Capital Activities Issuance of Series C Preferred Stock 1.0 Issuance of Common Stock 6.8 Dividends (21.9 ) Stockholders' Equity – Ending $ 938.3

(1) Includes both realized and unrealized gains and losses.

(2) See discussion on page 2.

As previously reported, for Q4 2020, the Company’s external manager waived 40% of its management fee, offsetting $3.0 million of operating expenses in Q4. As previously reported, on January 13, 2021, the Company’s external manager notified ARMOUR that it intended to adjust the fee waiver to the rate of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.8 million per month thereafter until further notice.

Condensed balance sheet information: December 31, 2020 (in millions) Assets Cash $ 168 Cash collateral posted to counterparties 4 Investments in securities, at fair value: Agency Securities 5,178 Derivatives, at fair value 54 Accrued interest receivable 13 Prepaid and other 2 Subordinated loan to BUCKLER 105 Total Assets $ 5,524 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 4,536 Cash collateral posted by counterparties 45 Derivatives, at fair value 1 Accrued interest payable- repurchase agreements 2 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 2 Total Liabilities 4,586 Stockholders’ Equity: Additional paid-in capital 3,033 Accumulated deficit (2,274 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 179 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 938 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,524





Core Income, Including Drop Income

Core Income (defined in more detail below) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net interest income plus Drop Income minus hedging costs and net operating expenses. Core Income differs from GAAP total comprehensive income, which include gains and losses and market value adjustments as described below.

For a portion of its Agency Securities the Company may enter into TBA forward contracts for the purchase or sale of Agency Securities at a predetermined price, face amount, issuer, coupon and stated maturity on an agreed-upon future date, but the particular Agency Securities to be delivered are not identified until shortly before the TBA settlement date. The Company accounts for TBA Agency Securities as derivative instruments if it is reasonably possible that it will not take or make physical delivery of the Agency Securities upon settlement of the contract. The Company may choose, prior to settlement, to move the settlement of these securities out to a later date by entering into an offsetting short or long position (referred to as a “pair off”), net settling the paired off positions for cash, and simultaneously purchasing or selling a similar TBA Agency Security for a later settlement date. This transaction is commonly referred to as a “dollar roll.” The Company accounts for TBA dollar roll transactions as a series of derivative transactions.

Forward settling TBA contracts typically trade at a discount, or “Drop,” to the regular settled TBA contract to reflect the expected interest income on the underlying deliverable Agency Securities, net of an implied financing cost, which would have been earned by the buyer if the contract settled on the next regular settlement date. When the Company enters into TBA contracts to buy Agency Securities for forward settlement, it earns this “Drop Income,” because the TBA contract is essentially a leveraged investment in the underlying Agency Securities. The amount of Drop Income is calculated as the difference between the spot price of similar TBA contracts for regular settlement and the forward settlement price on the trade date. The Company generally accounts for TBA contracts as derivatives and Drop Income is included as part of the periodic changes in fair value of the TBA contracts that the Company recognizes currently in the Other Income (Loss) section of its Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Regulation G Reconciliation

Core Income, including Drop income, excludes gains or losses from securities sales and early termination of derivatives, market value adjustments (including impairments) and certain non-recurring expenses. The Company believes that Core Income is useful to investors because it is related to the amount of dividends the Company may distribute. However, because Core Income is an incomplete measure of the Company’s financial performance and involves differences from total comprehensive income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, Core Income should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s total comprehensive income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company’s financial performance.

The elements of ARMOUR’s Core Income and a reconciliation of that Core Income to the Company’s Total Comprehensive Income appears below:

Q4 2020

(unaudited) (in millions) Net Interest Income $ 19.5 Drop Income 12.6 Less: Hedging Costs (1.7 ) Operating Expenses, net of Fee Waiver (7.1 ) Core Income $ 23.3 Less dividends on Preferred Stock (2.3 ) Core Income available to common stockholders $ 21.0 Core Income per Common Share $ 0.32 Core Income $ 23.3 Gains (losses): MBS (16.6 ) TBA Securities 15.2 Interest Rate Hedges 38.3 Total Comprehensive Income $ 60.2





Company Update

At the close of business on February 12, 2021:

Book value per Common share was estimated to be $12.90, ex dividend.

ARMOUR's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered securities, exceeded $614 million.

ARMOUR's securities portfolio included approximately $7.2 billion of Agency MBS (including TBA Securities).

ARMOUR's debt to equity ratio (based on repurchase agreements divided by stockholders' equity) was approximately 4.2 to 1. Leverage, including TBA Securities was approximately 6.9 to 1.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a real-time impact on all business sectors. The extent of the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operational and financial performance will depend on various developments, including the duration of the outbreak and the spread of the virus and the federal government's and states' future responses to the virus, which cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. While the Company is not able to estimate the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time, it could continue to materially affect the Company’s future financial and operational results.

Dividends

ARMOUR paid monthly cash dividends of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock for each month in Q4 2020. ARMOUR previously announced the February and March common stock dividends of $0.10 per share payable February 26, 2021 and March 29, 2021 to holders of record on February 16, 2021 and March 15, 2021, respectively. ARMOUR’s Board of Directors will determine future common dividend rates based on an evaluation of the Company’s results, financial position, real estate investment trust (“REIT”) tax requirements, and overall market conditions as the quarter progresses. In order to maintain ARMOUR’s tax status as a REIT, the Company is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income for the tax year.

ARMOUR paid monthly cash dividends of $0.14583 per share of the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock for each month in Q4 2020. ARMOUR previously announced monthly dividends on its Series C Preferred Stock at the rate of $0.14583 per share to holders of record on January 15, 2021, February 15, 2021 and March 15, 2021, payable on January 27, 2021, February 26, 2021 and March 29, 2021, respectively.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

