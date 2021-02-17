Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corporation (“ValOre”) (TSX-V: VO) today announced the closing of the previously disclosed Private Placement (see ValOre news releases dated January 29, 2021 and February 16, 2021). ValOre issued 27,758,334 Units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $8,327,500.20. Each Unit consists of one common share (“Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Share for C$0.45 per Share for a period of two years expiring February 17, 2023.

All securities issued under this placement are subject to TSXV and securities regulatory legends expiring on June 18, 2021.

Finders’ fees of $278,249.42 and 927,498 Warrants were issued to various finders under the Placement. The finders warrants have the same terms and conditions as the Warrants issued to the subscribers under the Placement.

About ValOre

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

