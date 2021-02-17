TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds Limited announces a change of trustee for Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF, Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF and Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (collectively, the “Brompton ETFs”).



Effective as of March 26, 2021, Brompton Funds Limited, the manager of the Brompton ETFs, will replace the current trustee of the Brompton ETFs (TSX Trust Company) and be appointed as successor trustee to the Brompton ETFs in accordance with the terms of the master declaration of trust dated March 28, 2018, as amended.

