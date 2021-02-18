VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (“Appreciated” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: AMEFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended June 30, 2020 (the “Annual Financial Statements”) and for the interim periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 (the “Interim Financial Statements”).



Further, in connection with the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements, the Company determined that there was an error in the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019 statements (the “2019 Financials Statements”) whereby a secured loan and an unsecured loan receivable in respect of “10 Double Zero” should have been recorded. The error resulted in an understatement of liabilities of $354,974, assets of $336,500 and net comprehensive loss of $18,474.

The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior periods in the Annual Financial Statements as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (extract)

June 30,

2019 Increase /

(Decrease) June 30, 2019

(restated) Cash $ 141,303 $ - $ 141,303 Accounts receivable and other receivables 1,366,802 - 1,366,802 Prepaid expenses - - - Loans receivable 449,452 336,500 785,952 Movie rights inventory 269,501 - 269,501 AVOD rights 1 - 1 Movie production royalty asset 1 - 1 Total assets $ 2,227,060 $ 336,500 $ 2,563,560 Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 1,518,377 $ 1,518,377 Short term loans 1,251,943 354,975 1,606,91 Due to related party 24,794 - 24,794 Total liabilities $ 2,795,113 $ 18,474 3,150,088 Share capital 14,145,811 - 14,145,811 Contributed surplus 529,350 - 529,350 Accumulated deficit (15,243,214) (18,475) (15,261,689) Total shareholders’ equity (568,053) $ (18,475) (586,528)

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (extract)

June 30,

2019 Increase /

(Decrease) June 30, 2019

(restated) Financing costs $ - $ 28,408 $ 28,408 Foreign exchange $ (15,433) $ (9,933) $ (5,410) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (12,742,753) (18,475) $ (12,761,228) Loss per share $ (0.42) $ - $ (0.42)

In addition, during the year June 30, 2020, the Company completed an internal restructuring pursuant to which a number of assets together with their associated liabilities have been transferred to certain third parties, including:

During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company assigned accounts receivable of $1,308,700 and corresponding accounts payable $1,308,700 to a company controlled by a former director of Appreciated.

During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company assigned a loan receivable of $449,452 (US$340,000) and corresponding liability of $449,452 to a Company controlled by the former CEO of Appreciated.

During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company assigned a loan receivable of $554,540 (USD425,000) and corresponding liability of $554,540 to a Company controlled by the former CEO of Appreciated.

During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company assigned a loan receivable of $474,552 and corresponding liability of $474,552 to a Company controlled by the former CEO of Appreciated.

During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company assigned a loan receivable of $76,404 and corresponding liability of $76,404 to a Company controlled by the former CEO of Appreciated.



The foregoing transactions, have been conducted as part of a restructuring designed to simplify the Company’s balance sheet by removing assets that were offset entirely by associated liabilities. Further, as a result of the reorganization, the Company has been able to avoid the need to proceed with an insolvency proceeding as a result of the Company’s inability to pay its creditors as they have come due; in part, as a result of Appreciated’s failure to achieve revenue during the last two (2) years of operations. Managements is currently reviewing options with respect to the Company with the intention of identifying opportunities for rebuilding the value of the Company.

Further, as previously announced by the Company, since the end of the financial year ended June 30, 2020:

The Company has entered a number of forbearance agreements with its lender, Amcomri GP BVI Limited (“ Amcomri ”) in relation to missed deadlines for repayment of the Company’s debt to its lender. On November 27, 2020, the Company entered into a forbearance agreement with Amcomri pursuant to which Amcomri agreed to forbear on the enforcement of its rights against the Company until January 5, 2021 and to provide $100,000 of bridge financing to the Company.

”) in relation to missed deadlines for repayment of the Company’s debt to its lender. On November 27, 2020, the Company entered into a forbearance agreement with Amcomri pursuant to which Amcomri agreed to forbear on the enforcement of its rights against the Company until January 5, 2021 and to provide $100,000 of bridge financing to the Company. On December 9, 2020, the former CEO resigned as a director of the Company. In connection with the departure, the Company agreed to return assets to the former CEO’s holding company that were acquired by the Company in May 2020. Moreover, the former CEO agreed to (i) surrender for cancellation 425,000 common shares of the Company and 200,000 stock options, (ii) forgive and release approximately $1,000,000 owed by the Company to the former CEO, and (iii) assist and guarantee the repayment of $150,000 owing by the Company to its principal creditor, Amcomri.

On December 21, 2020, the Company has entered into a further bridge financing arrangement (the “Facility”) with Amcomri. Pursuant to the Facility, Amcomri has made an additional $470,000 available to the Company to be used to repay certain debts of the Company. All amounts advanced under the Facility will bear interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum, payable upon demand.



For further information regarding each of the foregoing matters, please see the Company’s press releases, the Annual Financial Statements, Interim Financial Statements and associated MD&A all of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Appreciated is now up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. As a result, the Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for the revocation of the cease trade order issued against the Company by the BCSC on November 5, 2020 as a result of the Company’s failure to file the Company’s annual financial statements, MD&A and associated officer certificates for the year ended June 30, 2020, in accordance with the timelines set forth in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

