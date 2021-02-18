LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intended to serve as a daily devotional book, “God’s Love for You: A Pictorial Devotional” (published by Archway Publishing) by Carolyn Begley Daley blends Bible study and images of nature and family to provide an uplifting and comforting reminder of God’s love.

Featuring photography mainly from Kentucky, the book combines the photos with biblical text to help foster the reader’s spiritual growth and to enhance their deeper understanding of Scripture. The author includes pictures of flowers, trees, animals, sunsets and more to showcase the diversity in nature to go along with the 100 verses she chose.

Aiming to uplift and inspire people with her book, Daley hopes her new collection shows readers that “God loves them with an everlasting love.”

“God’s Love for You” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Love-You-Pictorial-Devotional/dp/1480896535.

“God’s Love for You”

By Carolyn Begley Daley

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781480896536

Softcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781480896529

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781480896512

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Carolyn Begley Daley was born in Hyden, Kentucky. She holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and biology from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Education from the University of Louisville. She has served on the boards of several charitable organizations and has served in leadership roles in those organizations. She and her husband, Gil, have three children and seven grandchildren. They taught Bible study and Sunday school for several years while living in Dallas and Lexington, Kentucky.

