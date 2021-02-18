PLETTENBERG BAY, South Africa, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim Du Preez, PhD, in her debut publication titled “The Passage to Wisdom: Discovering the Secret Life of the Heart” (published by Balboa Press), invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and find their true identity and purpose in life. In this self-help book, the author combines her professional experience as a clinical psychologist and her personal experience having faced adversities in life to share insights on how to get connected with the wisdom of the heart.

“The Passage to Wisdom: Discovering the Secret Life of the Heart” is a collection of thoughts and meditations that guide the reader to discovering and connecting to their inner wisdom. This includes discovering the ego’s barriers of past programming and uncovering the true self. It also describes how to connect the head to the wisdom of the heart and how to use this in overcoming obstacles and navigating their path to purpose. Lastly, the “Tools of Wisdom” are the prerequisites of the path and the “Gifts of the Heart” are its rewards.

Outlining several critical processes in both spiritual and personal growth, “The Passage to Wisdom: Discovering the Secret Life of the Heart” will appeal to those who are interested in finding and walking their soul path in life. This book offers a road map for discovery — discovery of one’s ego, discovery of one’s soul, and discovery of one’s purpose. “Our journey is about that discovery,” the author adds.

“The soul's purpose is to find the reason that makes us unique and displays our purposes to the world. It requires that we grow through lessons, that we understand our evolution, that we seek our destinies, but above all, that we teach and leave the world better and wiser than before,” Du Preez states. “This book not only describes the discoveries of these purposes, the overcoming of the ego's fear, anxiety and control, but also the evolution is that required, how to navigate through understanding our guidance, and the tools we need to achieve the great things we are destined for.”

About the Author

Kim Du Preez, PhD, is a clinical psychologist who integrates her professional knowledge with the deep spiritual lessons learned while walking her path to purpose. She has had to overcome challenges of infertility, adoption, and the sudden death of her husband, leaving her a single mom of two small children. Most of all, she has had to overcome the barriers of fear, anxiety, and doubt in her mind and learn to trust the beauty, wisdom, and guidance of her heart over the noise of the world.

