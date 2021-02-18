2020 Full Year Financial Results
Marketplace expansion driving sustained growth and strong profitability increase
Strong increase in profitability with EBITDA up +63% reaching €133m and x3.6 EBIT reaching €53m
Strong +22% growth in marketplace GMV in 2020, accelerating in H2 with +30% orders and +27% items sold
Marketplace revenues growing fast and accelerating: €182m (+23%), +40% in Q4
Positive cash generation and net financial debt reduction
AMSTERDAM – February 18, 2021, 07:45 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) today announced its fourth quarter and full year activity and unaudited financial results.
2020 Highlights
In 2020, facing exceptional circumstances marked by increasingly digitalized sales and home delivery, Cnova further strengthened its economic model, growing fast and improving its margins, demonstrating the relevance of its positioning as the French ecommerce leader. The marketplace was at the heart of the profitable growth, growing fast at +22%, now representing 44% of the product GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume), with the number of merchants growing +15% to 13.000, and assortment +33% to 100 million products.
Marketplace expansion contributed to a solid +8.6% performance of the GMV and increase in traffic, which reached a record-high 26 million unique monthly visitors in December. Cdiscount website served more than 10m clients over the year (+12%), with +10% members joining the loyalty program Cdiscount à Volonté.
Cnova operated at the same time a strategic shift in the product mix, accelerating the sales of Home, Leisure and Beauty (+18% GMV on a full year basis) with positive impact on margins and client repurchase rates.
Digital marketing revenues were up +31%, driving profitability. Cnova offers marketing services to both its 1,400 suppliers and 13,000 marketplace sellers, enabling them to promote their products and their brands in order to accelerate their sales.
Financial highlights
| Financial performance
(€ millions)
| 2020
2nd Half
| 20191
2nd Half
|Change vs 2H19
| 2020
Full year
| 20191
Full year
|Change vs 2019
|Total GMV2
|2,261
|2,146
|+5.4%
|4,207
|3,899
|+7.9%
|Organic GMV3
|2,229
|2,106
|+5.8%
|4,139
|3,811
|+8.6%
|o/w Direct sales
|1,038
|1,088
|-4.7%
|1,949
|1,999
|-2.5%
|o/w Marketplace
|832
|679
|+22.6%
|1,505
|1,237
|+21.6%
|o/w Services4
|99
|97
|+2.3%
|194
|169
|+15.1%
|o/w Other Revenues5
|260
|242
|+7.5%
|491
|406
|+20.9%
|Total Net sales
|1,176
|1,199
|-1.9%
|2,225
|2,194
|+1.4%
|Organic Net sales
|1,150
|1,166
|-1.4%
|2,168
|2,121
|+2.2%
|EBITDA6
|83.4
|62.2
|+34.1%
|133.3
|82.0
|+62.5%
|% of net sales
|7.1%
|5.2%
|+1.9pt
|6.0%
|3.7%
|+2.3pt
|Operating EBIT
|42.2
|26.6
|+58.6%
|53.1
|14.7
|x3.6
|% of net sales
|3.6%
|2.2%
|+1.4pt
|2.4%
|0.7%
|+1.7pt
|Net Financial Result
|(28.8)
|(32.6)
|-11.7%
|(54.0)
|(56.6)
|-4.6%
|Net Profit
|2.3
|(22.8)
|nm
|(21.4)
|(65.3)
|nm
| Free cash flow key figures
(€ millions)
| 2020
2nd Half
| 20191
2nd Half
|Change vs 2H19
| 2020
Full year
| 20191
Full year
|Change vs 2019
|EBITDA6
|83.4
|62.2
|+34.1%
|133.3
|82.0
|+62.5%
|(-) non-recurring items
|(1.8)
|(5.6)
|-67.9%
|(12.5)
|(9.2)
|+35.9%
|(-) rents7
|(16.1)
|(13.1)
|+23.3%
|(32.0)
|(27.0)
|+18.3%
|Cash from continuing operations, incl. rents
|65.5
|43.5
|+50.4%
|88.8
|45.8
|+93.9%
|Net CAPEX
|(33.7)
|(39.7)
|-15.1%
|(70.9)
|(73.7)
|-3.8%
|Change in working capital8
|167.8
|161.7
|+3.7%
|63.9
|70.9
|-9.8%
|Income taxes
|(8.0)
|(1.6)
|nm
|(9.3)
|(3.3)
|nm
|FCF continuing operations before Net Financial Result
|192.0
|164.0
|16.8%
|72.6
|39.6
|+83.1%
|(Net Financial Debt)/Net Cash9
|(201.0)
|(221.5)
|+20.5
|(201.0)
|(221.5)
|+20.5
|Change in Net Financial Debt
|+172.2
|+134.1
|+38.1
|+20.5
|(23.1)
|+43.6
Emmanuel Grenier, Cnova CEO, commented:
“In 2020, a year marked with exceptional challenges, we managed to serve our 10 million clients with an unlimited offer to cover all their needs, reaching record-high customer satisfaction and strengthening our position as the French ecommerce leader. We were also committed to using our platform to help those in need: SMEs to maintain their activity through our marketplace and distribution of millions of masks. 2020 also confirmed the relevance of our strategic evolution towards a platform model driven by our marketplace, rewarded with a solid and profitable growth. We will push our model evolution further in 2021 with a new development phase. We recently launched a comprehensive, turnkey marketplace solution for international retailers and e-merchants targeting a very deep and increasing EMEA market. With more than 100 million products, a 13,000 merchant base, a complete fulfilment service and best-in-class technology, this is a unique offer that will be a strategic pillar for our international growth and profitability in the years to come.”
Operational highlights
|Business KPIs
| 2020
2nd Half
| 201910
2nd Half
|Change vs 2H19
| 2020
Full year
| 201910
Full year
|Change vs 2019
|Marketplace GMV share11
|44.5%
|38.4%
|+6.1pt
|43.6%
|38.2%
|+5.3pt
|Marketplace revenues12
|107.0
|84.1
|+27.2%
|181.8
|147.7
|+23.1%
|Traffic (million visits)
|607
|531
|+14.3%
|1,169
|1,021
|+14.5%
|Number of Orders (millions)
|14.1
|16.6
|+16.5%
|30.4
|26.6
|+14.1%
|o/w Marketplace13
|11.1
|8.5
|+30.0%
|20.3
|16.1
|+26.1%
|Items sold (millions)
|29.2
|26.4
|+10.3%
|53.9
|49.7
|+8.5%
|o/w Marketplace
|16.8
|13.2
|+27.1%
|31.0
|25.0
|+23.8%
Organic GMV posted a strong +10.2% increase in the 4th quarter 2020 and a solid +8.6% in 2020
|GMV
|4Q20
|FY20
|Total Organic Growth
|+10.2%
|+8.6%
|Marketplace Growth
|+34%
|+22%
|International Growth
|+90%
|> 2x
|Energy Growth
|+48%
|+65%
GMV growth was:
Black Friday, promoting soft and fair trade, broke its previous year record for the 4th consecutive year.
Clients growth was very dynamic in the 4th quarter with a +21% increase of total clients, boosted by 1.2 million new client recruitments (+31% compared to last year). On a full year basis, Cnova client base reached 10.3 million, an increase of +12%.
Cdiscount à Volonté (“CDAV”), Cdiscount’s loyalty program, now encompasses 2.3 million members (+10%) benefiting from 1.5 million SKUs available for express delivery, +23% compared to last year.
|Clients
|4Q20
|FY20
|Total clients
|+21%
|+12%
|CDAV subscriber base growth14
|+10%
Regarding traffic, Cnova reached a record-high 26.2m unique monthly visitors in December 2020 and remained #2 in France on average over the year, with a 11% growth overall and a +12% growth on mobile. Traffic registered a total of 1.2 billion visits in 2020.
|Traffic
|4Q20
|FY20
|Unique monthly visitors15
|+9%
|+11%
The marketplace was the driving force of GMV with a +34% growth in the 4th quarter 2020 and +22% on a full year basis.
It led to an increased marketplace GMV share, reaching 45.0% in the 4th quarter 2020 (+7.5 points) and 43.6% on a full year basis (+5.3 pts). It benefited from a growing GMV fulfilled by Cdiscount (+24% in the 4th quarter, +26% on a full year basis) that represented 33% of the marketplace GMV over the year.
|Marketplace
|4Q20
|FY20
|Marketplace total GMV share16
|45.0%
|43.6%
|Marketplace GMV share evolution
|+7.5 pts
|+5.3 pts
|Fulfilment marketplace GMV share17
|+2.2 pts
|+1.6 pt
|Marketplace revenues18 growth
|+40%
|+23%
Full Year financial performance
| Cnova N.V.
(€ millions)
|Full Year
|Change
|2020
|2019*
|Reported
|Organic
|GMV
|4,207.4
|3,899.2
|+7.9%
|+8.6%
|Net sales
|2,224.8
|2,194.2
|+1.4%
|+2.2%
|Gross margin
|474.0
|389.1
|+21.8%
|As a % of net sales
|21.3%
|17.7%
|+3.6 pts
|SG&A
|(420.9)
|(374.4)
|+ 12.4%
|As a % of net sales
|18.9%
|17.1%
|+1.9 pt
|Operating EBIT
|53.1
|14.7
|+38.4
|EBITDA
|133.3
|82.0
|+51.3
|As a % of net sales
|6.0%
|3.7%
|+2.3 pts
|Net financial income / (expense)
|(54.0)
|(56.6)
|+2.6
|Net profit / (loss) from cont. operations
|(15.7)
|(61.6)
|+45.9
*re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
Net sales amounted to €2,225m in 2020, a +2.2% organic growth compared to 2019. Net sales recorded the impact of the acceleration of the profitable shift of product sales towards marketplace sales, which are only recognized for the amount of the associated commissions.
Gross margin was €474m in 2020 and accounted for 21.3% of net sales, a significant +3.6 points improvement compared to 2019. It benefited from a strong marketplace GMV share increase, the product mix evolution towards more recurring and high margins products, as well as the development of B2C and B2B monetization revenues, in particular digital marketing19.
SG&A costs amounted to €(421)m and accounted for 18.9% of net sales, increasing by +1.9 points. Fulfillment costs, at 8.1% of net sales (+0.6 pt), increased due to the Cdiscount Fulfilment acceleration and the cost related to reducing delivery times through express delivery. Marketing costs represented 3.9% of net sales (+0.2 pt) with optimized SEO performance that led to increased free traffic, partly offsetting increasing media expenses to boost brand awareness. Technology & Content costs progressed at 4.9% of net sales (+0.8 pt) driven by B2C and B2B monetization activities investments. General & Administrative expenses slightly increased at 2.1% of net sales.
As a result, EBITDA experienced a significant +€51m improvement in 2020 to reach €133m, a +63% growth, representing 6.0% of net sales (+2.3 pts). Before IFRS16 restatements, 2020 EBITDA amounted to €101m, nearly x2 compared the year before. EBITDA benefited from a fast marketplace growth, an improvement of the core business profitability and increased monetization revenues.
Operating EBIT increased by €38m compared to 2019, with depreciation and amortization increasing by €12.9m due to B2C and B2B monetization activities investments.
Net financial expenses, mainly related to installment payment solutions offered to customers amounted to €54m, decreasing by 5% despite GMV growth thanks to risk management improvement.
Net loss from continuing operations significantly improved by +€46m y-o-y to reach €(16)m with an adjusted EPS of €(0.02).
Free cash flow before financial expenses amounted to €73m in the last twelve months. This significant increase is relying on strong fundamentals:
Other cash operating expenses and taxes totaled €(22)m, including €(4)m of Covid-19 impacts.
Repayment & interests on lease liabilities (IFRS16 impact) amounted to €(32)m.
Capital expenditures were up to €(71)m to support the implementation costs related to the strategic shift towards the platform model and monetization initiatives.
Key Business Achievements
Enhanced customer experience and record-high NPS
Marketplace of products growing double-digit, driving up revenues and profitability
Product mix evolution towards recurring products building strong loyalty as well as increased profitability
Dynamic digital marketing powered by Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution
B2C services showed solid performance despite Covid-19 negative impact on travel
Fast-expanding international sales
Launch of a turnkey marketplace solution for EMEA retailers and e-merchants
Outlook
Next year, Cnova plans to accelerate its investments in order to further grow at a good pace while continuing its strategic evolution towards a platform model, improving its profitability and cash generation, with 4 clear strategic priorities:
About Cnova N.V.
Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 10.3 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.
This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.
***
| Cnova Investor Relations Contact:
investor@cnovagroup.com
| Media contact:
directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com
Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86
Appendices
Cnova N.V. Consolidated Financial Statements(1)
|Consolidated Income Statement
|2020
|2019*
|Change
|Excl. IFRS 16 impact(2)
|€ millions
|2020
|2019*
|Net sales
|2,224.8
|2,194.2
|+1.4%
|2,224.8
|2,194.2
|Cost of sales
|(1,750.8)
|(1,805.1)
|-3.0%
|(1,750.8)
|(1,805.1)
|Gross margin
|474.0
|389.1
|+21.8%
|474.0
|389.1
|% of net sales
|21.3%
|17.7%
|+3.6 pts
|21.3%
|17.7%
|SG&A(3)
|(420.9)
|(374.4)
|+12.4%
|(425.0)
|(377.1)
|% of net sales
|-18.9%
|-17.1%
|+1.9 pt
|-19.1%
|-17.2%
|Fulfillment
|(179.2)
|(163.4)
|+9.7%
|(182.9)
|(165.6)
|Marketing
|(87.0)
|(81.5)
|+6.8%
|(87.0)
|(81.5)
|Technology and content
|(108.6)
|(90.3)
|+20.3%
|(108.8)
|(90.5)
|General and administrative
|(46.0)
|(39.2)
|+17.3%
|(46.2)
|(39.5)
|Operating EBIT(4)
|53.1
|14.7
|+38.4
|49.0
|12.0
|% of net sales
|2.4%
|0.7%
|+1.7 pt
|2.2%
|0.5%
|Other expenses
|(12.3)
|(16.5)
|-25.5%
|(12.4)
|(16.5)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|40.8
|(1.9)
|+42.7
|36.6
|(4.5)
|Net financial income/(expense)
|(54.0)
|(56.6)
|-4.6%
|(46.0)
|(49.6)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|(13.2)
|(58.5)
|+45.2
|(9.4)
|(54.1)
|Income tax gain/(expense)
|(2.5)
|(3.1)
|+0.6
|(3.3)
|(6.4)
| Net profit/(loss) from
continuing operations
|(15.7)
|(61.6)
|+45.9
|(12.7)
|(60.6)
| Net profit/(loss) from
discontinued operations(5)
|(5.7)
|(3.6)
|-2.1
|(5.7)
|(3.7)
|Net profit/(loss) for the period
|(21.4)
|(65.3)
|+43.9
|(18.5)
|(64.3)
|% of net sales
|-1.0%
|-3.0%
|-0.8%
|-2.9%
| Attributable to Cnova equity
holders (incl. discontinued)
|(23.4)
|(67.2)
|+43.8
|(20.9)
|(65.3)
| Attributable to non-controlling
interests (incl. discontinued)
|2.0
|0.8
|+1.2
|2.4
|1.0
|Adjusted EPS (€)(5)
|(0.02)
|(0.14)
|+0.12
|(0.01)
|(0.14)
*re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|2020
|2019*
|Excl. IFRS 16 impact
|At December 31 (€ millions)
|2020
|2019*
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|15.8
|78.3
|15.8
|78.3
|Trade receivables, net
|167.2
|163.8
|167.2
|163.8
|Inventories, net
|283.7
|328.6
|283.7
|328.6
|Current income tax assets
|4.0
|4.1
|4.0
|4.1
|Other current assets, net
|313.8
|150.5
|313.8
|150.5
|Total current assets
|784.6
|725.3
|784.6
|725.3
|Other non-current assets, net
|11.4
|14.6
|11.4
|14.6
|Deferred tax assets
|45.1
|41.7
|40.8
|38.3
|Right of use, net
|149.2
|174.3
|Property and equipment, net
|28.5
|32.8
|28.5
|32.8
|Intangible assets, net
|206.6
|179.4
|206.6
|179.4
|Goodwill
|122.3
|123.0
|123.6
|124.2
|Total non-current assets
|562.9
|565.7
|410.9
|389.3
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,348.0
|1,291.0
|1,195.7
|1,114.6
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Current provisions
|3.4
|9.3
|3.4
|9.3
|Trade payables
|658.3
|665.7
|658.3
|665.7
|Current financial debt
|20.1
|308.1
|20.1
|308.1
|Current lease liabilities
|30.5
|31.3
|Current tax liabilities
|83.9
|55.0
|83.9
|55.0
|Other current liabilities
|248.4
|216.5
|249.6
|217.1
|Total current liabilities
|1,044.5
|1,285.8
|1,015.3
|1,255.2
|Non-current provisions
|14.9
|16.0
|14.9
|16.0
|Non-current financial debt
|340.6
|2.4
|340.6
|2.4
|Non-current lease liabilities
|145.2
|165.6
|Other non-current liabilities
|3.7
|2.5
|14.2
|12.3
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1.5
|1.8
|1.5
|1.8
|Total non-current liabilities
|505.9
|188.3
|371.2
|32.5
|Share capital
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|Reserves, retained earnings and additional paid-in capital
|(289.9)
|(268.0)
|(278.8)
|(259.3)
|Equity attributable to equity holders of Cnova
|(272.7)
|(250.8)
|(261.5)
|(242.1)
|Non-controlling interests
|69.7
|67.7
|71.6
|69.1
|Total equity
|(203.0)
|(183.1)
|(190.0)
|(173.0)
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1,348.0
|1,291.0
|1,195.7
|1,114.6
*re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
|Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|2020
|2019*
|(€ millions)
|Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(17.7)
|(62.5)
|Net profit/(loss), attributable to non-controlling interests
|2.0
|0.9
|Net profit (loss) for the period excl. discontinued operations
|(15.7)
|(61.6)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|80.3
|67.8
|(Income) expenses on share-based payment plans
|0.0
|0.0
|(Gains) losses on disposal of non-current assets and impairment of assets
|3.9
|6.8
|Other non-cash items
|(0.1)
|(0.0)
|Financial expense, net
|54.0
|56.6
|Current and deferred tax (gains) expenses
|2.4
|3.1
|Income tax paid
|(9.3)
|(3.3)
|Change in operating working capital
|59.7
|71.0
|Inventories of products
|44.8
|27.5
|Accounts payable
|0.4
|(5.1)
|Accounts receivable
|10.6
|12.4
|Working capital non-goods
|3.8
|36.1
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing operating activities
|175.4
|140.2
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued operating activities
|(5.2)
|(5.0)
|Purchase of property, equipment & intangible assets
|(80.3)
|(82.0)
|Purchase of non-current financial assets
|(0.0)
|(3.7)
|Proceeds from disposal of prop., equip., intangible assets
|9.5
|8.3
|Movement of perimeter, net of cash acquired
|-
|(0.9)
|Investments in associates
|-
|-
|Changes in loans granted (including to related parties )
|(134.9)
|(8.2)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing investing activities
|(205.8)
|(86.4)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued investing activities
|(0.6)
|(0.8)
|Transaction with owners of non-controlling interests
|-
|(2.4)
|Changes in loans received
|-
|45.0
|Additions to financial debt
|120.0
|1.9
|Repayments of financial debt
|(40.3)
|(3.1)
|Repayments of lease liability
|(24.0)
|(20.0)
|Interest paid on lease liability
|(8.0)
|(7.0)
|Interest paid, net
|(43.1)
|(49.2)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing financing activities
|(4.7)
|(34.8)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued financing activities
|0.0
|0.0
|Effect of changes in foreign currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations
|(0.0)
|-
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
|(25.7)
|19.2
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
|(5.9)
|(5.9)
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period begin
|40.6
|27.3
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period end
|9.0
|40.6
*re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
è Excluding IFRS 16 impact
|Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|Excluding IFRS 16 impact
|(€ millions)
|2020
|2019*
|Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(15.2)
|(61.6)
|Net profit/(loss), attributable to non-controlling interests
|2.4
|1.0
|Net profit (loss) for the period excl. discontinued operations
|(12.7)
|(60.6)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|52.5
|42.0
|(Income) expenses on share-based payment plans
|0.0
|0.0
|(Gains) losses on disposal of non-current assets and impairment of assets
|3.9
|6.8
|Other non-cash items
|(0.1)
|(0.0)
|Financial expense, net
|46.0
|49.6
|Current and deferred tax (gains) expenses
|3.3
|6.4
|Income tax paid
|(9.3)
|(3.3)
|Change in operating working capital
|59.7
|72.4
|Inventories of products
|44.8
|27.5
|Accounts payable
|0.4
|(5.1)
|Accounts receivable
|10.6
|12.4
|Working capital non-goods
|3.8
|37.6
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing operating activities
|143.4
|113.3
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued operating activities
|(5.2)
|(5.1)
|Purchase of property, equipment & intangible assets
|(80.3)
|(82.0)
|Purchase of non-current financial assets
|(0.0)
|(3.7)
|Proceeds from disposal of prop., equip., intangible assets
|9.5
|8.3
|Movement of perimeter, net of cash acquired
|-
|(0.9)
|Investments in associates
|-
|-
|Changes in loans granted (including to related parties )
|(134.9)
|(8.2)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing investing activities
|(205.8)
|(86.4)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued investing activities
|(0.6)
|(0.8)
|Transaction with owners of non-controlling interests
|-
|(2.4)
|Changes in loans received
|-
|45.0
|Additions to financial debt
|120.0
|1.9
|Repayments of financial debt
|(40.3)
|(3.1)
|Repayments of lease liability
|-
|-
|Interest paid on lease liability
|-
|-
|Interest paid, net
|(43.1)
|(49.2)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing financing activities
|36.6
|(7.7)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued financing activities
|0.0
|0.0
|Effect of changes in foreign currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations
|(0.0)
|-
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
|(25.7)
|19.2
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
|(5.9)
|(5.9)
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period begin
|40.6
|27.3
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period end
|9.0
|40.6
*re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
|
Upcoming Event
| Thursday, February 18, 2021
at 16:00 CET / 10:00 EDT
| Cnova Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Conference Call & Webcast
|Conference Call and Webcast connection details
|
|Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:
|France
|+33170710159 PIN: 68611031#
|UK
|+442071943759 PIN: 68611031#
|USA
|+1 6467224916 PIN: 68611031#
|Webcast:
|https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=A2B8A253-8320-4A8C-BBBE-7C3EC1DF7A34
|An archive of the conference call will be available for 3 months at cnova.com.
1 Re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
2 Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is defined as product sales + other revenues + marketplace business volumes + services GMV + taxes and is calculated based on approved and sent orders
3 Organic growth: figures include showroom sales and services but exclude technical goods and home category sales made in Casino Group’s hypermarkets and supermarkets, as well as hygienic masks sold to Groupe Casino (total exclusion impact of respectively +0.1 pt and +0.7 pt GMV growth in 4Q20 and 2020).
4 Including travel, energy, ticketing, beauty
5 Including pro, international, 1001pneus, CB4X revenues, vouchers, fulfilment revenues & marketing digital
6 Operating profit/(loss) from ordinary activities (EBIT) adjusted for operating depreciation & amortization
7 Including rental expense, i.e. repayments of lease liabilities and interest paid on lease liabilities
8 Including other non-cash items & items bridging income statement non-recurring items to cash non-recurring items
9 Net financial debt excluding Neosys Put for €2.4m at end 2019 and €0.7m at end June and end December 2020
10 Re-presented to take into account Haltae (Stootie operations legal entity) financials reclassified in discontinued activities
11 Calculated as marketplace GMV (see p. 2) divided by total product GMV (marketplace GMV + Direct sales GMV – see p.2)
12 Includes marketplace commissions after price discounts, marketplace subscription fee, as well as revenues from services to sellers (marketing services, financial services, …)
13 Mixed baskets including both marketplace and direct sales products were also considered as marketplace baskets
14 Subscriber base on 31/12/2020
15 According to latest Médiamétrie studies (December 2020)
16 Calculated as Marketplace GMV (see p. 2) divided by total product GMV (Marketplace GMV + Direct sales GMV – see p.2)
17 Calculated as Marketplace GMV generated through merchants benefiting from Cdiscount’s fulfilment services divided by total Marketplace GMV
18 Includes marketplace commissions after price discounts, marketplace subscription fee, as well as revenues from services to sellers (marketing services, financial services, …)
19 Includes both revenues from marketing services to suppliers and marketing services to marketplace sellers (the latter being also included in total marketplace revenues)
20 At end December 2020
