Akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” hereby informs that on 17 February 2021 a letter regarding the intention to submit a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius was received from the shareholder of the company SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED (please see the attached document).



General Manager

Mindaugas Sologubas

