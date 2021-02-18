Press release (MAR)
Malmö, February 18, 2021
Acarix AB (publ) publishes Year-End Report 2020
A strong ending of an eventful year
The fourth quarter contributed strongly to our overall performance in 2020, with the market approval for CADScor® from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the outstanding achievement.
Extract from CEO Per Persson’s message to the End Year Report.
Fourth quarter 2020 compared with same period 2019
Financial year 2020 compared with same period 2019
Events in the fourth quarter, 2020
Events after December 31, 2020
·On January 13 Acarix announced positive preliminary data from the exploratory SEISMO study, using its modified CADScor®System on a potential heart failure application. The SEISMO trial was initiated in June 2018 to evaluate the possibility of developing an algorithm that can differentiate patients referred with suspicion of heart failure. The study, with in total 199 patients at two sites in Denmark, included the last patient in 2020. “Completing the inclusion to the exploratory heart failure study was a great milestone for all involved. The new data looks promising for early heart failure rule out and will be important for all affected patients today waiting all too long for a final diagnosis. The data could warrant a follow-up study to consolidate findings and bring more data for algorithm development,” said Professor Peter Søgaard, MD and primary investigator. The results from the final analysis of the study data is expected to be submitted for publication in Q2 2021.
The complete Year-End report is available by link below or on www.acarix.com
For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, VD
per.persson@acarix.com
+46 736 005 990
Christian Lindholm, CFO
christian.lindholm@acarix.com
+46 705 118 333
About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures.
Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.
For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
