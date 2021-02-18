Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS February 18, 2021 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Talma

On 31 March 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 453 shares have been transferred to Arja Talma as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Talma, Arja

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210217153923_11

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-17

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 453 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 453 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For more information:



Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 434 2516

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.