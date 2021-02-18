Dividend Declaration
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
18 February 2021
Interim Dividend on B Shares
The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2021, to be paid on 14 May 2021.
The ex-dividend date is 29 April 2021.
The record date for the dividend is 30 April 2021.
On 13 October 2020 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").
In relation to the Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above dividend should note the following:
A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/key-documents/
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
For further information, please contact:
John Davies, Seneca Partners Limited at John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk
Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk
London, UNITED KINGDOM