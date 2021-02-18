February 17th, 2021

Two steps forward for Astek: the technology consulting group expands into the Netherlands and Belgium through the acquisition of Immune-IT

The Astek Group announces today the acquisition of the Dutch company Immune-IT, a specialist in IT services, testing and digital transformation, thereby establishing a presence in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

This transaction is part of an active international development strategy and consolidation of its sector positions. This acquisition will enable Astek to strengthen its offering in this key Western European region.

The Group has now more than 100 employees in the Netherlands, spread over offices in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and 's-Hertogenbosch, and 30 employees in Belgium in Aalst, for a turnover of 13 million euros.

Astek will therefore be able to meet the expectations of its international clients in Belgium and the Netherlands and will offer to Immune-IT's clients the possibility of relying on a network of around fifty agencies spread over 18 countries on 5 continents. Astek is therefore also beginning its gradual establishment in Northern Europe, one of its strategic objectives over the next two years.

« We are very pleased to be part of Astek's ambitious growth project and to be its flagship in the Netherlands and Belgium. We are convinced that the significant commercial synergies between France and the Belgium and Dutch markets, with our combined skills, will enable us to offer global support to our customers and thus accelerate our development » said Marc Boesveldt CEO of Immune-IT.

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of the Board of the Astek Group, said: « The acquisition of Immune-IT contributes in the international development of the Astek Group, allowing us to establish a position in both the Netherlands and Belgium. Immune-IT teams have been working with their numerous customers for more than 15 years and have recognised knowhow in IT and digital services. We are delighted to welcome them in the Group. »

Thanks to its policy of targeted acquisition combined with double-digit organic growth (mainly internationally), Astek Group will achieve €500 million in revenue by 2024.

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in technology consulting, present on all 5 continents. Drawing on its expertise in numerous industrial and tertiary sectors, it supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services and implementation of their digital transformation.

Since its creation, the Group has based its development on a strong entrepreneurship and innovation culture, and on the support and skills development of its 5,000 employees who are committed every day to promote the complementarity between digital technologies and complex engineering systems. The Group expects to achieve a turnover of more than 320 million euros in 2021. https://astekgroup.fr/

About Immune-IT

Founded in 2006, Immune-IT is based in 's-Hertogenbosch , Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Aalst in the Netherlands and Belgium. Immune-IT has more than 130 employees providing their expertise to numerous customers in the financial and public sector such as Rabobank, Waternet , Aegon, Argenta, bpost, Eurail, Eneco and De Nederlandsche Bank. Immune-IT expects to achieve a turnover of 13 million euros in 2021. https://immune.it/

