The North America kidney disease market is expected to reach US$ 42,462.1 million in 2027 from US$ 25,483.5 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America kidney disease market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on the product, the North American kidney disease market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can be diagnosed with blood and urine tests. Diagnosis of kidney disease is made with various tests such as blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and others. The tests must be performed in conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure. Early kidney disease usually doesn't have any symptoms. Testing is the only way to know how well kidneys are working.



The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as an increasing prevalence of chronic kidney related diseases and a high growth in the aging population. However, the market is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period owing to a failure in diagnosing cases of kidney diseases.



Abbott, Siemens AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are among the leading companies operating in the North America kidney disease market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. North America Kidney Disease - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Kidney Disease - Market Landscape



5. North America Kidney Disease - Key Market Dynamics



6. Kidney Disease Market - North America Analysis



7. North America Kidney Disease Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - By Product



8. North America Kidney Disease Analysis - by End-User



9. Kidney Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Kidney Disease



11. Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amgen Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens AG

