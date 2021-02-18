Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others), By End User (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market was valued USD 24.15 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period, to reach USD 31.48 Billion by 2025.



Saudi Arabia is the largest market for facility management services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The market for facility management in Saudi Arabia grew at a healthy pace during 2015-2019 due to increasing investments in the country's construction sector.



The Construction sector in Saudi Arabia contributes about 8% to the country's total GDP. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is poised to become one of the largest construction markets in the Middle East, with more than USD800 billion investments originating from large scale infrastructure projects in the country by 2030. Saudi Arabia has planned to emphasize on the greater participation of private sector for the development of its infrastructure, most likely through public private partnerships (PPPs). The rising involvement of private sector is expected to enable Saudi Arabia to realize its ambitious "Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan, 2020" and implement "Comprehensive Public Transportation Plans" to additional five cities during the same period.



Furthermore, Saudi Arabia government has allocated around USD43.8 billion for transportation, telecommunications, water, agriculture and other related infrastructure projects, besides several metro development projects in major cities. Infrastructure development in the country is anticipated to boost the need for facility management. The facility management market in Saudi Arabia has initiated the consolidation by inviting several Tier 1 companies to meet the expected increase in demand originating from various End-users.



Companies Mentioned

Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management)

Khidmah LLC

Enova Facilities Management Services LLC

Muheel Services For Maintenance & Operations LLC

Musanadah Facilities Management Company Ltd.

Al Mahmal Facilities Services

Al Khozama Facility Management Services

Five Moons Company Ltd.

Takamul AlOula Facility Management

Al Borj Facility Management

Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance

