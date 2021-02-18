Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South and Central America Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Vaccine Type and Route of administration and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South and Central America typhoid fever vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 24.37 million in 2027 from US$ 13.79 million. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the South and Central America typhoid fever vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.



The typhoid fever vaccines market, based on vaccine type, is further segmented into live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccine, and others. The capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the live attenuated vaccine segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of in the market during the forecast period. Polysaccharide (PS) vaccines are antibacterial vaccines with unique characteristics and their main advantage is simplicity of production and high effectiveness against the bacteria.



The South and Central American typhoid fever vaccines market is expected to grow owing to key prevalence of typhoid in the region, and poor sanitation facilities. However, risks associated with typhoid fever vaccines is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



The report segments South and Central America Typhoid Fever Vaccines market as follows:



By Vaccine Type

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South and Central America



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. South and Central America (SCAM) Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. South and Central America (SCAM) Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Landscape



5. South and Central America (SCAM) Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Key Market Dynamics



6. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - South and Central America (SCAM) Analysis



7. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Vaccine Type



8. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Analysis - by Route of Administration



9. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market



11. Company Profiles



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Shanghai institute of biological products co. ltd.

Sanofi

Pax Vax Inc

BHARAT BIOTECH

