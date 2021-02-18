Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eDiscovery Market by Component (Software (Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, and Production and Presentation) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The eDiscovery market is estimated at USD 9,340 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,860 million by 2025, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.
eDiscovery is an integral part of litigation, government investigations, and regulatory and compliance submissions, under which parties exchange Electronically Stored Information (ESI) with each other. ESI majorly includes emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, social media, and web sites.
The eDiscovery legal process generally includes three steps: in the first step, data is identified as relevant by a legal practitioner and placed on legal hold. In the second stage, the legal practitioners from both sides determine the scope of discovery, identify the relevant ESI, and make eDiscovery requests.
Finally, the evidence is extracted and analyzed using digital forensic and converted into a required format to represent in a court.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Industry Trends
Electronic Discovery Reference Model
Patent Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Market
Pricing Analysis
Technology Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 eDiscovery Market, by Component
7 eDiscovery Market, by Deployment Type
8 eDiscovery Market, by Organization Size
9 eDiscovery Market, by Vertical
10 eDiscovery Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
