Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eDiscovery Market by Component (Software (Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, and Production and Presentation) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The eDiscovery market is estimated at USD 9,340 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,860 million by 2025, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.



eDiscovery is an integral part of litigation, government investigations, and regulatory and compliance submissions, under which parties exchange Electronically Stored Information (ESI) with each other. ESI majorly includes emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, social media, and web sites.



The eDiscovery legal process generally includes three steps: in the first step, data is identified as relevant by a legal practitioner and placed on legal hold. In the second stage, the legal practitioners from both sides determine the scope of discovery, identify the relevant ESI, and make eDiscovery requests.

Finally, the evidence is extracted and analyzed using digital forensic and converted into a required format to represent in a court.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus on Proactive Governance with Data Analytics and the Emergence of New Content Sources

Growing Number of Litigations Across the Globe

Growth of Esi and Social Media Penetration

Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies

Restraints

Increasing Chances of Cyberattacks and Data Theft Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Lack of Skilled Professional Workforce

Opportunities

Emergence of Ai-Based Analytics and Predictive Coding for eDiscovery

Collaboration with Social Media Platforms Simplifies Litigation Processes

Challenges

High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance

Privacy and Security Aspects

Lack of Awareness of eDiscovery Solutions

Industry Trends

Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Use Case 2: Retail

Use Case 3: Law

Electronic Discovery Reference Model



Patent Analysis



Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Market



Pricing Analysis



Technology Analysis

Ai and eDiscovery

Internet of Things and eDiscovery

Big Data and eDiscovery

Regulatory Landscape

Introduction

Federal Rules of Civil Procedure

General Data Protection Regulation

Electronic Communications Privacy Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

