Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the photo booth market which estimates the market valuation for photo booth will cross US$ 1 billion by 2027. The rapid digitization of retail outlets will surge the demand for interactive photo booths to enhance customers’ store visiting experience.

The availability of compact & lightweight photo booths incorporated with advanced imaging technology is driving the photo booth market growth. Market players are offering photo booths with several beneficial features such as green screen support, touch screen navigation, innovative printing system, customize borders & backgrounds, and customer logos on products. For instance, Face Place offers Photo Studio Prism photo booth integrated with dye-sublimation printing technology provided by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. The printing technology easily recognizes images due to their quality and intense brightness of colors.

Photo booths help in boosting the guests’ satisfaction and experience by offering a hassle-free solution while taking and printing branded pictures. Some of the photo booths are equipped with 4G mobile hotspots that enable guests to share their photos on major social media sites. The availability of photo booths with a wide range of props and customized backgrounds encourages guests to spend more time in the booth. These machines are widely deployed at corporate events to enhance fun & entertainment for employees and guests. For instance, Toyota Motor Corporation installed a photo booth at its Charlesglen Toyota Christmas Party in 2019. It helped the company in keeping guests engaged, providing them fun and creating a memorable event.

The North America photo booth market revenue is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the high adoption of photo booths in several shopping centers and retail outlets. These retail outlets are majorly concerned with the adoption of effective customer engagement techniques to manage the increasing crowd. This interactive system allows retailers to strengthen their brand awareness & loyalty and provide a pleasing shopping experience to customers.

An in-store photo booth also allows retailers to expand their business presence on popular messengers such as Facebook and Line. Several retail stores in the U.S., such as Warby Parker and Reformation, have incorporated photo booths into their stores to enhance customer services.

Some major findings of the photo booth market report are:

Photo booths are increasingly gaining popularity at weddings and parties due to their features of customized backdrop, theme-based text printed on the photos, and sleek design.





Open air photo booths are widely adopted at events with limited space such as weddings, corporate functions, parties, festivals, and school formals. These portable studios offer more fun and engaging experience to customers compared to traditional closed booths.





Government organizations are launching initiatives to boost international tourism, which will also fuel the demand for affordable photo booths in tourist shops. Several shop owners use photo booths to differentiate themselves from other tourist shops in their areas.





Customized features of a photo booth allow customers to capture memorable images that can be shared on social media sites will drive the photo booth market growth.





The entertainment sector is increasingly investing in photo booths to enhance customers’ fun and gaming experience. For instance, Purikura, a Japanese photo booth, is mainly located on the basement floor of several arcades centers in Japan.





Some of the key players operating in the photo booth market include Airbooth, LLC, FotoMaster, Foto Fantasy, Inc., EZ Photobooths, Face Place, Photo-Me International PLC, Photobooth Supply Co., Kingdom Photo Booth LLC, Digital Centre, Photo Booth Emporium, Photo Booth International, RBA Photobooths, Snapcom Engineering, Team Play, Inc., and The SnapBar LLC.

