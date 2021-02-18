Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, global immunohematology market reached a valuation of USD 2 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 3.1 billion to register an appreciable CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Increased pervasiveness of HIV and other target diseases is a major growth propeller for the industry. In fact, Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) stated that approximately 1.7 million new cases of HIV were registered in 2019.

Moreover, the research literature provides a detailed picture of industry segments, including product terrain, end-user spectrum, and geographical scope. Moving to the competitive landscape, the reports emphasizes on the strengths & weaknesses of major players, barriers for new entrants, and the top-winning strategies for sustaining profits in the long run. Additionally, it encompasses valuable data on the industry chain with respect to the upstream suppliers, distributors, and downstream buyers.

Further, growing investments by public and private organizations, along with technological innovations in this field will accelerate the overall immunohematology market expansion over the projected timeline.

For the uninitiated, immunohematology is a branch of hematology and transfusion medicine that studies the reaction of antigen-antibodies and analogous phenomena as they are correlated to pathogenesis and clinical indicators of blood diseases. Immunohematology assists in diagnosis of white blood cells, blood antigens, plasma components, and Rh factor in the donor blood. It is generally known as blood banking, which involves creation of blood elements for transfusion. It often reduces transfusion-associated fatalities such as thalassemia and HIV.

Emergence of next-gen immunohematology devices helps healthcare professionals to enhance the efficacy of emergency care to patients. Launche of such devices that cater to specific requirements of end users will bode well for global immunohematology industry in the coming years.

Speaking of the restraints, high cost and lack of awareness about immunohematology products will negatively impact the business landscape over the forecast timespan.

Regional outlook overview:

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America are the key contributors to global immunohematology industry remuneration. North America currently accounts for majority of the industry share, largely creditable to high concentration of market vendors and increasing government support for blood transfusion in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to showcase a robust growth rate over 2020-2027. Rising burden of target diseases in emerging economies like India and China, coupled with growing cognizance regarding genetic testing for blood disorders are fostering the regional market expansion.

Global Immunohematology Market Product Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Immunohematology Reagent

Immunohematology Analyzer





Global Immunohematology Market End User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories





Global Immunohematology Market Regional Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Immunohematology Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Roche Diagnostics Corp.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Grifols S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Immunohematology Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Immunohematology Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Immunohematology Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Immunohematology Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Immunohematology Market Dynamics

3.1. Immunohematology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Immunohematology Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Immunohematology Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Immunohematology Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Immunohematology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Immunohematology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Immunohematology analyser

5.4.2. Immunohematology reagent

Chapter 6. Global Immunohematology Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Immunohematology Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Immunohematology Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Immunohematology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Blood Banks

6.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

Chapter 7. Global Immunohematology Market, Regional Analysis

