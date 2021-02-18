Pune, India, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The medical gloves market is predicted to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. Thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene, safety, and sanitation are gaining higher importance across the global healthcare industry. Since medical gloves play a pivotal role in reducing the risk of this viral infection by improving the safety and hygiene standards, the demand for high quality gloves has been spiraling over the past few months and is projected to stay aloft by 2026.

The following seven trends have been characterizing the medical gloves market forecast:

Surging utilization of latex gloves across European countries

Latex gloves held the largest chunk of the overall Europe medical gloves market outlook during 2019, achieving over $1,061 million in revenues. The tactile properties of these gloves render them suitable for deployment in surgical procedures. Some advantages accompanying these gloves include flexibility, durability, and high level of comfort to the user. All these factors have been fueling the demand for latex medical gloves.

Reusable gloves to gain traction in Europe

As reusable gloves feature designs that are ideal for a variety of applications in medicine, their versatility is likely to make them a popular choice amongst medical personnel such as physicians, nurses, dentists, and surgeons. Reusable gloves also protect against harmful chemicals and other liquids. The reusable gloves segment in Europe is anticipated to rise at a 9.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, thanks to their cost-effectiveness, superior efficiency, higher durability, and environmental friendliness.

Deployment across primary care facilities in U.K.

The UK market share is certain to be a substantial portion of the overall Europe medical gloves market by 2026. During 2019, the segment accounted for 13% of total industry share and is poised for further growth through the projected years as well.

Due to the unexpected outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vast volume of hospitalized patients had resulted in higher infection risk for healthcare providers as well as patients. The growth in the number of individuals seeking consultation at primary healthcare facilities in the region has been a key factor promoting the demand for medical gloves.

Rising demand for neoprene gloves in APAC

Since they are comparatively cost-effective, neoprene gloves are slated to represent a considerable share of the Asia Pacific medical gloves industry forecast by 2026. Surging at a 25.4% through the projected timeline, the neoprene gloves segment is set to exhibit rapid expansion in the region owing to the high chemical resistance and superior tensile strength. They are also latex-free and waterproof, which has enhanced the demand for them across applications such as dental check-up.

Non-sterile gloves to see growing demand across Asia Pacific

With numerous medical professionals promoting the use of superior quality non-sterile medical gloves, the segment is expected to see a major boost in terms of demand in the next few years. During 2019, the APAC industry share from non-sterile gloves accounted for $969 million and is expected to rise further.

Being used on a routine basis, these gloves are witness robust demand across medical examinations and procedures. Owing to the surging frequency of infectious diseases across Asia Pacific, the regional medical gloves industry outlook is likely to gain a high revenue across India, China, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea over the coming times.

Thriving e-commerce industry in Asia countries

Surging at a 18.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, the e-commerce segment of the medical gloves market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high demand. Numerous retailers including Amazon and Walmart have been offering considerable discounts on purchasing medical gloves. Since the region is home to six of the top ten fastest expanding retail e-commerce economies, Asia Pacific medical gloves industry share is expected to augment significantly.

Check-ups and diagnostic procedures in North America

During 2019, the examination gloves segment accounted for approximately $1,745 million, dominating the application vertical of the North America medical gloves market. The spiraling cases of infectious diseases in the region has led to a growth in the demand for diagnostic procedures.

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the necessity for routine check-ups, general medical exams, and follow-ups will lead to increasing deployment of medical gloves across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, laboratory applications, and emergency medical services.

Demand for cosmetic surgeries to fuel opportunities

The rising popularity of cosmetic surgeries for enhancing one’s facial appearance has been a major trend defining the growth of the medical gloves market in north America . since numerous individuals have been seeking these surgical procedures in the past few months, the demand for surgical gloves is expected to ascend even during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus on reducing allergy incidences

The North America medical gloves market size is expected to gain ground across the powder-free gloves segment, owing to the increasing focus toward ensuring the safety of patients who are allergic to latex. Since the usage of powder-free gloves ensures optimal safety, skin-friendliness, high tensile strength, and versatility, they are being preferred over powdered gloves across North American hospitals and clinics.

Cardinal Health, Supermax, Ansell Limited, Medline Industries, Robinson Healthcare, SHIELD Scientific, Semperit AG, and Top Glove Corporation Berhad are some leading manufacturers of medical gloves.

