The global automotive aluminium alloy market is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing vehicle production and technological advancements. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on reducing vehicle weight by using aluminium in the body and various parts of vehicles. Use of aluminium lowers vehicle weight, thus improving its efficiency and stability. As a result, employment of aluminium alloy in vehicle parts such as closures, chassis and wheels is increasing.



On the basis of product form, the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market has been segmented into cast aluminium, rolled aluminium and extruded aluminium. The demand for cast aluminium is increasing and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, owing to the growing demand for lightweight components, such as engines and powertrain, which can be made with cast aluminium. Based on vehicle type, the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market has been categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium & commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segments. The Passenger car segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period. Automotive aluminium alloy is used for various applications including engine components, wheels, body parts and others. The Wheel segment is expected to register growth, owing to its use in providing better acceleration and comfort. Lightweight vehicles reduce the hammering effect on the road and increase comfort.



The Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market is gaining traction across the globe, backed by strict government regulations aimed at curbing environmental pollution. Globally, the Asia-Pacific automotive aluminium alloy market is anticipated to account for the dominating position during forecast period, as Asian economies such as China and India are working towards achieving Euro 6 emission norms. The demand for automotive aluminium alloy is expected to increase in the Europe region due to technological advancements and increasing traction of electric vehicles.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market are Alcoa wheels, CM wheels, RUSAL, Atlas Steels, Ronal Wheels, ENKEI, Borbet, Hydro, ELVAL, Superior Industries. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market size.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market based on product form, vehicle type, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market size by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Product Pricing

5.3. Challenges and Unmet Needs

5.4. Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Form (Cast Aluminium, Rolled Aluminium and Extruded Aluminium)

6.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV))

6.2.3. By Application (Engine Component, Wheels, Body Parts and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. South America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. ALERIS Corporation

14.2. Magna International Inc.

14.3. AUSTEM Company Ltd.

14.4. Bharat Forge Limited

14.5. Constellium N.V.

14.6. Flex-N-Gate Corporation

14.7. Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.

14.8. KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

14.9. Nanshan Group

14.10. Norsk Hydro ASA

14.11. UACJ Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



