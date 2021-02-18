Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Snowmobile Market By Product Type (Mountain, Crossover, Cross Country, Utility, Touring, and Others), By Engine Type (Two Stroke Engine v/s Four Stroke Engine), By Displacement Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Snowmobile Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Snowmobile Market is driven by the increasing use of snowmobiles in snowmobiling sport and other recreational & leisure activities. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026. However, high cost of snowmobiles can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, these can only be used during winter season when there is enough snow. This in turn is expected to negatively influence the market growth. Also, the widespread use of refurbished snowmobiles or snowmobiles which are available on rent further slows down the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Snowmobile Market is segmented based on product type, engine type, displacement type, company and region. Based on engine type, the market can be split into two stroke engine and four stroke engines. The two-stroke engine segment is expected to dominate the market since they are the most conventional forms of engine being used in snowmobiles. While four stroke engines have been started being used since 2000.



Regionally, the Global Snowmobile Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall snowmobile market owing to the widespread use of snowmobiles for recreational activities especially in United States and Canada.



The major players operating in the Global Snowmobile Market are Arctic Cat Inc., Polaris Industries, Inc., Yamaha Motor Corporation, Bombardier Recreational Products & Vehicles (BRP), Alpina Snowmobiles S.r.l., Crazy Mountain, Moto MST, John Deere GMBH & Co.KG, Ski-doo (Bombardier Recreational Products), Taiga Motors and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Snowmobile Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Snowmobile Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Snowmobile Market based on product type, engine type, displacement type, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Snowmobile Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Global Snowmobile Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Snowmobile Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Snowmobile Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Snowmobile Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Snowmobile Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



