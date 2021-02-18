Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services by Fill/Finish Technique, Type of Packaging, Type of Dosage Form and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of sterile fill/finish services for small molecule drugs. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Small molecule drugs account for nearly 90% of the contemporary therapeutics pipeline. In fact, in 2019, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 48 small molecule drugs, representing 70% of the new molecular entities (NMEs) clearing regulatory review in the same year. Given that the demand for small molecule drugs is still on the rise, the importance of contract manufacturing and third party services is also increasing in the pharmaceutical industry. Sterile fill/finish is considered among the most crucial steps in the pharmaceutical production process. In fact, aseptic conditions during fill/finish operations are not only essential for ensuring end user safety, but also maintaining pharmacological efficacy and product quality. As small molecule APIs are gradually becoming more complex, the demand for appropriate aseptic fill/finish processes is growing.
Given the high cost of specialized equipment and the affiliated expertise required for aseptic fill/finish operations, it is difficult for drug developer companies with limited finances and capacity constraints to meet clinical/commercial scale demands. This has led many of the smaller players in the industry and certain pharma giants, as well, to outsource various aspects of their production processes, including fill/finish, to contract service providers. Currently, over 130 companies are actively providing sterile fill/finish services for small molecules. In the recent past, many of the aforementioned service providers have also forged strategic alliances and/or acquired other players, in order to further enhance their respective service offerings. We believe that this trend is likely to persist in the foreseen future, as well. Overall, the contract services market for fill/finish of small molecule drugs is anticipated to witness steady growth, till 2030.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential growth opportunities for sterile small molecule service providers. Based on parameters, such as such as growth of the overall pharmaceutical market, the cost associated with fill/finish operation and outsourcing trends related to these operations, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.
Year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: STERILE SMALL MOLECULE FILL/FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Fill/Finish Facilities
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Fill/Finish Technique
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Dosage Forms Filled
4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3 Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.3.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Aseptic Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers in North America
5.3.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Aseptic Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers in Europe
5.3.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Aseptic Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific
5.4. Contact Details of Key Service Providers
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Service Portfolio
6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Pii (Pharmaceutics International)
6.4. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
6.5. Catalent Pharma Solutions
6.6. Pfizer CentreOne
6.7. Delpharm
6.8. Rompharm
6.9. CordenPharma
6.10. Mithra CDMO
6.11. Pierre Fabre
6.12. APL
6.13. Square Pharmaceuticals
6.14. Wockhardt
7. RECENT EXPANSIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers Market: Expansion Models
8. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Assumptions and Methodology
8.3. Global Installed Small Molecule Fill/Finish Capacity (by Number of Units)
8.4. Global Installed Small Molecule Fill/Finish Capacity (by Volume)
9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Forecast Methodology
9.3. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030
9.3.1. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique
9.3.2. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging
9.3.3. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form
9.3.4. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geographical Region
9.3.4.1 Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries
9.3.4.2. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique
9.3.4.3. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging
9.3.4.4. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form
9.3.4.5. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries
9.3.4.6. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique
9.3.4.7. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging
9.3.4.8. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form
9.3.4.9. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries
9.3.4.10. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique
9.3.4.11. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging
9.3.4.12. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form
9.3.4.13. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries
9.3.4.14. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique
9.3.4.15. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging
9.3.4.16. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries
9.3.4.17. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique
9.3.4.18. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging
9.3.4.19. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form
10. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL/FINISH OPERATIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Contract Service Providers: List of Fill/Finish Equipment
10.3. Role of Robotic Systems in Fill/Finish Operations
10.3.1. Types of Robots Used in Pharmaceutical Operations
10.3.2. Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System
10.3.3. Advantages of Robotic Systems
10.3.4. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems
10.4. Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry
10.5. Concluding Remarks
11. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS IN ASEPTIC FILL/FINISH OPERATIONS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill/Finish Operations
11.2.1. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components
11.2.2. Disadvantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components
11.3. Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components
11.4. Concluding Remarks
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
