Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry experts claim that North America remodeling market size has been gaining substantial traction and is reckoned to accumulate USD 1013 billion by the year 2026. Swift urbanization across the globe, coupled with improved cognizance regarding benefits and presence of energy-efficient solutions leading to remodeling of traditional buildings are stimulating the market outlook.

While the Covid-19 pandemic left a lasting impact on numerous economies and incepted uncertainties across several industry verticals, the report aims to help businesses to formulate contingency plans to maintain their gross returns. Moreover, the industry space is classified based on end-users, and undertakes thorough analysis to unveil country-wise opportunities. Competitive dashboard is also outlined, alongside product & services portfolio, and strategic undertakings to give readers knowledge and understanding for robust decision making.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3212714/

Moreover, incorporation of IoT (internet of things) technology & solutions in home and office infrastructure for power-saving purpose, in consort with inclusion of thermal insulation in walls, roofs, and floors are impelling the remodeling industry remuneration in North America. The government across the region are spreading awareness about energy-saving, which will further act as growth catalyst.

The advent of coronavirus pandemic plummeted North America remodeling market share, owing to country-wide lockdown and halt of almost all construction activities. Dive in product demand and disrupted supply chain further hit the market valuation. However, with better management of Covid-19 pandemic and introduction of vaccine, lockdowns are being lifted, and construction activities will resume, generating revenues for the market.

Expounding end-user terrain:

The end-user spectrum of North America remodeling industry is broadly divided into residential, and commercial. As per the analysts, residential segment is poised to showcase momentously growth over 2020-2026, attributable to consumer inclination towards enhancing the aesthetic appeal of interiors as well as exteriors, in consort with adoption of smart features & solutions for energy-saving.

Summary of country-wise bifurcation:

The United States and Canada are the key contributors towards the market valuation in the region, however the U.S. dominated North America remodeling market forecast with 80% stake in 2019. The impressive growth trends can be credited to huge urban populace base, and presence of well-known remodeling firms in the country.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-remodeling-market-statistics

North America Remodeling Market End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

Residential

Exterior Addition & Alterations Porch Garden Garage

Interior Addition & Alterations Bath Kitchen Other Room

Others Property Improvement Disaster Repair System & Equipment



Commercial

Snow Removal

Retail Space Renovation

Restaurant Renovation & Remodeling

Hotel Remodeling

Office Space Renovation

North America Remodeling Market by Country (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

Canada

United States

North America Remodeling Market Competitive Ambit (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

Builders FirstSource Inc.

Robert Bowden Inc.

American Exteriors LLC

Steves and Sons Inc.

Statewide Remodeling Inc.

Rockwool International A/S

Power Home Remodeling Group

Owens Construction Inc.

Neil Kelly Inc.

Henkel Construction Co.

Harvey Building Products

Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc.

Case Design/Remodeling Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Pella Corporation

Masco Corporation

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Kohler Co.

JELD-WEN Inc.

The Home Depot Inc.

Ferguson Enterprises LLC

Dow Building Solutions

Andersen Corporation

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.3 List of Data sources

1.3.1 Primary

1.3.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America Remodeling market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America Remodeling Industry Insights

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 - 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Future trends

3.4.1 Innovation Landscape

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Drivers

3.7.2 Restraints

Chapter 4 North America Remodeling Market, By End-use

4.1 North America Remodeling Market by end-use, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Residential

4.2.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3 Interior addition & alterations

4.2.3.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.3 Kitchen

4.2.3.3.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.3.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.4 Bath

4.2.3.4.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.4.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.5 Other room

4.2.3.5.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.5.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.4 Exterior addition and alterations

4.2.4.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.4.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.4.3 Porch, garden, and garage

4.2.4.3.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.4.3.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5 Others

4.2.5.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.3 System & equipment

4.2.5.3.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.3.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.4 Disaster Repair

4.2.5.4.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.4.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.5 Property improvement

4.2.5.5.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.5.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3 Commercial

4.3.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.3.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3.3 Office space renovation

4.3.3.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.3.3.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3.4 Retail space renovation

4.3.4.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.3.4.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3.5 Hotel Remodeling

4.3.5.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.3.5.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3.6 Restaurant Renovation & remodeling

4.3.6.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.3.6.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3.7 Snow Removal

4.3.7.1 Market size, 2016 - 2026

4.3.7.2 Market size by country, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 5 North America Remodeling Market, By Country





Related Report:

U.S. Home Remodeling Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2026

U.S. Home Remodeling Market is likely to reach over USD 500 billion by 2026, as per new research report. Rising consumer spending along with thriving real estate sector be a key impetus for business growth over the forecast timeframe. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to energy conservation and environment protection by using green materials will propel the renovation of home systems over the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements & upgrades each year along with the emergence of several innovations will propel the roofing segment over the projected timeframe.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://justpositivity.com/