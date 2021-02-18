Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Insemination Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home insemination market size is forecast to reach $2.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Home insemination is a type of artificial insemination done usually by woman at home. Artificial insemination is a fertility treatment method used to deliver sperm directly to the cervix or uterus in the hopes of getting pregnant. Sometimes, these sperm are washed or prepared to increase the likelihood a woman to get pregnant. For many reasons, at-home insemination is a preferred option for many women in a variety of situations.



One of the main benefits of performing artificial insemination at home is the comfort, privacy, and ideal timing it provides. Women predominantly prefer Turkey Baster Method, Cervical Cap and instead cup for artificial insemination at home. However, doctors usually instruct to use germicidal soap before using the equipment at home for better sterilizing from germs. Changing lifestyle standards, lower cost in comparison to other fertilization procedures, growing cases of male and female infertility and favorable government laws in developed countries for fertility procedures are driving the market growth in recent years. In addition, major market development of key players like Conceivex, Inc. are other factors driving the growth of the market.



Key Takeaways



North America dominated the Home Insemination Market in the year 2019 owing to increasing demand for Home Insemination by single mothers and lesbian couples, increasing prevalence of infertility among adults and increasing key developments by market players. The Home Insemination Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Increasing prevalence of infertility, growing awareness about single parenthood and same-sex parenthoods, well developed healthcare infrastructure in developed countries, improving economic and average disposable income and favorable government policies for fertility law have helped in significant growth of Home Insemination Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Home Insemination Market report.

Stringent government laws on fertility in some developing countries are anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Home Insemination Industry.

Product Type - Segment Analysis



Insemination Kits segment held the largest share in the product type segment of Home Insemination Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Increasing adoption of these kits among women from developed countries and new product launches have driven the growth of this segment. Cost-efficiency of home insemination kits and R&D activities on better acting insemination kits by key market companies are further aiding in the growth of this segment. Home Insemination Kits held the second largest share in 2019, owing to their cost effectiveness and easier usage model. Accessories is set to be the fastest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to increasing demand for easier insemination at home and product launches by key market players.



Source - Segment Analysis



Home Insemination by Husband segment held the major share in the source segment of Home Insemination Market in 2019. Easier providing of sperm and demand for genetic transmission to offspring from own partners by most couples has driven the demand of this segment. Home Insemination by Donor segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to their being safer as sperm banks and increasing incidences of single mothers and lesbian couples.



Geography - Segment Analysis



North America dominated the geography segment of Home Insemination Market with a share of more than 41.7% in 2019, followed by Europe. Growing demand for Home Insemination by single mothers and lesbian couples, increasing prevalence of infertility among adults and increasing key developments by market players have helped in the growth of Home Insemination Market infrastructure. Europe held the second place in the geography segment share of the market, owing to increasing number of same sex marriages and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.



However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to changing social structures, entry of new market players in the region and increasing disposable income of the population.



Drivers; Home Insemination Market



Increasing prevalence of infertility



Infertility is common in developed countries. Out of 100 couples in the U.S., about 12 to 13 of them have trouble becoming pregnant. About ten in 100 (6.1 million) women in the U.S. aged 26-40 have difficulty becoming pregnant or staying pregnant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hence, women are opting more fore home insemination, which provides ease as well as privacy.



Growing awareness about single parenthood and same-sex parenthoods



In recent years, many countries around the world like U.S. and Taiwan have shifted from the norms of heterosexual marriages and legalized same sex marriage, single parenthoods and other fertility laws. As a result, the key medical organizations are set to invest more in Home Inseminations products, and this is projected to drive the Infusion Market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Challenges; Home Insemination Market



Stringent government laws on fertility in some developing countries



There are some Asian and Middle East countries that are strict about family laws and have not yet passed fertility laws and other related services. Thus, it is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Home Insemination Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Home Insemination Market. In 2019, Home Insemination Market share is consolidated by the top players present in the market. Home Insemination Market top 10 companies are Rinovum Women's Health, LLC, Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, Kitazato Corp., Rocket Medical plc., Conception Kit Company, Conceivex, Inc., Labotech GmbH, Hamilton Thorn Ltd. and Zander scientific Inc. among others.



Acquisitions/Product Launches



In April 2017, FDA approved take-home kit by Conception Kit, an innovation in fertility artificial insemination for dummies.

In August 2017, Conceivex announced that its signature product, The Conception Kit at-home system, an FDA cleared, affordable at-home treatment for infertility would be available through a new partnership with online and mail-order pharmacy HealthWarehouse.com. Conceivex and HealthWarehouse.com had signed National Distribution Agreement for the product's sales expansion.

In August 2015, Rinovum Women's Health Company, launched its flagship product, The Stork OTC home conception aid in Australia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Home Insemination Market Overview

1.1 Definitions and Scope



2. Home Insemination Market - Executive Summary

2.1 Market Revenue and Key Trends by Company

2.2 Key trends by Product Type

2.3 Key trends by Source

2.4 Key trends by Geography



3. Home Insemination Market - Comparative Analysis

3.1 Product Benchmarking - Key Companies

3.2 Financial Analysis - Key Companies

3.3 Market Value Split by Key Companies

3.4 Patent Analysis - Key Companies

3.5 Pricing Analysis



4. Home Insemination Market Forces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Constraints/Challenges

4.3 Porters five force model

4.3.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining powers of customers

4.3.3 Threat of new entrants

4.3.4 Rivalry among existing players

4.3.5 Threat of substitutes



5. Home Insemination Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Opportunities Analysis

5.3 Market Life Cycle



6. Home Insemination Market - By Product Type (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

6.1 Home Conception Devices

6.2 Insemination Kits

6.3 Accessories



7. Home Insemination Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

7.1 Turkey Baster Method

7.2 Cervical Cap, Diaphragm or Instead Cup

7.3 Cervical Cap with Access Tube

7.4 Intracervical Insemination



8. Home Insemination Market - By Source (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

8.1 Home Insemination by Husband

8.2 Home Insemination by Donor



9. Home Insemination Market - By Geography (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 U.K.

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Australia & New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Africa

9.4.3 South America



10. Home Insemination Market - Entropy



11. Home Insemination Market Company Analysis



